Future Hall of Famers on Every NFL Roster: Which Players Are Likely to Reach Canton

Last week, the NFL saw one of its great players call it a career as Lavonte David announced his retirement.

Following an exceptional 14-year run in Tampa, David has a great chance at induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he becomes eligible in five years. Entrance into the Hall of Fame is the most prestigious honor a player can earn and is reserved for the greatest players in the history of the NFL.

With David heading into retirement, it’s a good time to take a look at other players who could be worthy of their own bust in Canton some day. There are several players already locked into making the Hall of Fame and a number of others with the potential to earn a gold jacket after their careers. There is no one answer for what makes a Hall of Famer, but for the purposes of this list, we are looking at players who have consistently been recognized as one of the best or most accomplished players in the league or have shown that potential through the first few seasons of their careers.

Here’s a glimpse at players on each team who could be heading to Canton one day.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals do not have any surefire Hall of Famers on their roster. Their most accomplished player is two-time first-team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler Budda Baker. One player to watch out for in the future is Trey McBride, who has become arguably the best tight end in the league after leading all tight ends in receiving yards, setting the single-season reception record for tight ends and making first-team All-Pro in 2025.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons do not have any clear Hall of Famers at this point. The player with the most potential is the dynamic Bijan Robinson, who earned first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in 2025 and has recorded back-to-back 1,400-yard rushing seasons.

Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry will be bound for Canton when he retires. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The greatest running back of the past decade, Derrick Henry is a lock for the Hall of Fame. Henry already ranks 10th all-time in rushing yards and fourth all-time in rushing touchdowns. He’s one of nine backs to rush for 2,000 yards in a season and holds multiple NFL records, including the most 1,500-yard rushing seasons.

Lamar Jackson is likely to land in Canton when he wraps up his career, as well. A two-time MVP and the all-time leader in rushing yards by a quarterback, Jackson can lock up a spot in the Hall with a Super Bowl ring or another MVP trophy before he retires. He may not even need it.

Buffalo Bills

Like Jackson, Josh Allen appears bound for Canton by the time he hangs it up. The 2024 MVP and all-time leader in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, Allen has been considered one of the league’s best quarterbacks for much of his career. With a Super Bowl ring, there would be no doubt of a bust waiting for him in Canton down the road.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have some talented young players, including reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan, but no one has established themselves as a Hall of Fame contender at this point.

Chicago Bears

Of players on the Bears, Joe Thuney has the best résumé for a potential Hall of Fame bid one day. Thuney is a four-time Super Bowl champion (two with the Patriots, two with the Chiefs), three-time first-team All-Pro and the inaugural Protector of the Year. Even so, it is not easy to make it into Canton as a guard, and Thuney is not currently a lock.

Cincinnati Bengals

At this point, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has the strongest case of any Bengal to make it into Canton one day. Considered one of the game’s best receivers since he came into the league, Chase has had stellar production through five seasons—highlighted by winning the triple crown in 2024. The Hall’s receiver logjam does make it tough for anyone at the position to earn entry into Canton, so Chase will need to consistently remain one of the best receivers in the game in the years to come for a real shot.

Outside of Chase, Joe Burrow is undoubtedly a Hall of Fame–caliber quarterback. However, he needs to stay healthy and advance to the postseason more to become a realistic contender for the Hall one day.

Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett is headed to the Hall of Fame when he retires. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

A two-time Defensive Player of the Year, five-time first-team All-Pro and the official single-season sack record holder, Myles Garrett is a no-brainer Hall of Famer.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have some exceptionally talented players, including offensive stars such as CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Dak Prescott, but no one on a clear Hall of Fame track to this point.

Denver Broncos

Of players on the Broncos, Patrick Surtain II is closest to the Hall of Fame track. The 2024 Defensive Player of the Year is already a two-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler. If he can continue this level of play for several more years, he’ll have a case for Canton in the future.

Detroit Lions

The Lions’ best players are still too young to land on the Hall of Fame radar at this point. Tackle Penei Sewell could emerge as a candidate for Canton one day at his current trajectory. He is already a three-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler through five seasons.

Green Bay Packers

Already a three-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, Micah Parsons has the best odds of landing in Canton among current Packers. He is widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in the game, and is sure to pick up more accolades and awards over the remainder of his career.

Houston Texans

It’s only been three seasons, but Will Anderson Jr. already appears to have the makings of a future Defensive Player of the Year and perhaps a Hall of Famer, too. Anderson is a leader of the league’s best defense, and if the Texans continue tormenting offenses in the seasons to come, it will only help Anderson’s case one day.

Indianapolis Colts

A three-time first-team All-Pro and three-time second team All-Pro, Quenton Nelson has the best résumé of any player on the Colts. Even so, he likely needs a few more All-Pro honors to solidify a spot one day in Canton.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have a really good team with some really good players, but no clear Hall of Famers to this point. Perhaps if Cam Little keeps re-setting the record for the longest field or Travis Hunter fulfills his two-way potential (though the team has said he will focus more on defense next season), this iteration of the Jaguars will see one of their players land in Canton some day.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will inevitably reunite in Canton after they retire. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Hall of Fame might as well already get started working on busts for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and head coach Andy Reid. On top of their stellar individual careers, the Chiefs’ quartet has been the engine of their dynasty, bringing three Lombardi trophies back to Kansas City over the past six years.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders’ best player is Maxx Crosby, who remains in Las Vegas after the Ravens’ decision to call off the trade. Crosby doesn’t quite have Hall of Fame credentials at this point, with five Pro Bowls and two second-team All-Pros, but he remains one of the best edge rushers in the game.

Los Angeles Chargers

On the Chargers, Khalil Mack easily has the best shot at the Hall of Fame. Mack is at the tail end of his career, but the former Defensive Player of the Year and nine-time Pro Bowler has been one of the league’s top defensive players since entering the league in 2014.

Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford bolstered his Hall of Fame credentials by winning MVP in 2025. | David Banks-Imagn Images

After winning his first MVP award and earning first-team All-Pro honors, Matthew Stafford has just about secured a spot in Canton one day. Stafford has already won a Super Bowl with the Rams, but will go after another title in 2026—which would put his Hall of Fame credentials over the top.

Miami Dolphins

With the Dolphins in the middle of a rebuild that has seen them part ways with many of their big-name stars, they do not have any players on a Hall of Fame track.

Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson is on track to land in the Hall of Fame one day. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Justin Jefferson is currently on track to make the Hall of Fame one day. He has started his career by recording six 1,000-yard seasons and is the fastest player to reach 8,000 career receiving yards. He has two first-team All-Pro selections and won Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.

New England Patriots

Perhaps Drake Maye or Christian Gonzalez could develop into Hall of Famers, but for now, there are no players on the Patriots clearly bound for Canton.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints don’t have any players on the roster ready for Canton at this point. Cameron Jordan, who remains a free agent, has the best résumé of any recent Saint. Still, the eight-time Pro Bowler is likely on the outside looking in when it comes to the Hall of Fame conversation.

New York Giants

The Giants have some promising young stars in Malik Nabers, Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter, but no one on the Hall of Fame radar yet.

New York Jets

Like their New York counterparts, the Jets have a couple of young stars in Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, but lack any surefire future Hall of Famers at this point. Perhaps the Jets can find the franchise’s next Hall of Famer with the No. 2 pick in the draft next month.

Philadelphia Eagles

Left tackle Lane Johnson is the most likely Hall of Fame candidate on the Eagles. Running back Saquon Barkley and receiver A.J. Brown are both talented enough to make it into Canton one day, but likely need a few more seasons of high-level play before they become locks to receive gold jackets.

Pittsburgh Steelers

If Aaron Rodgers returns to the Steelers, he instantly becomes their most obvious future Hall of Famer. Outside linebacker and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt is also likely heading to Canton once he calls it a career. Watt has led the NFL in sacks three times, including a career-high of 22.5 in 2021, which tied Michael Strahan’s then record.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have several contenders for the Hall of Fame, including Trent Williams, Fred Warner, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The 49ers have a litany of players who could be bound for Canton once they call it a career. Trent Williams, George Kittle, Fred Warner and Christian McCaffrey all have strong cases to make it into the Hall, especially if they win a Super Bowl with the 49ers before retiring. Newly signed wide receiver Mike Evans is also a lock for the Hall of Fame following 12 storied seasons with the Buccaneers and 11 consecutive years with 1,000 receiving yards.

Seattle Seahawks

Though the Seahawks just won the Super Bowl, they do not have any clear-cut Hall of Famers. Seattle does have a pair of players with potential in wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and corner Devon Witherspoon, who have emerged among the best players at their respective positions.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Mike Evans departing for the 49ers and Lavonte David retiring, the Buccaneers lost their two longest-tenured players and likely Hall of Famers.

Of players currently on the Bucs, left tackle Tristan Wirfs seems to have the best chance at emerging as a Hall of Famer one day. Wirfs is already a Super Bowl champion, two-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler through six seasons.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have some quality players—notably including defensive captain and All-Pro Jeffery Simmons—but no one capturing the Hall of Fame’s attention yet.

Washington Commanders

There are no clear Hall of Famers currently on the Commanders, but middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who spent the past two seasons in D.C., is expected to make it to Canton once he retires. Wagner is currently a free agent.

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