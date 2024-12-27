Geno Smith’s Contract Talks With Seahawks Could Be Complicated by Wild QB Market
Geno Smith has had quite the year for the Seattle Seahawks.
He’s third in the league in passing yards per game, trailing only Joe Burrow and Jared Goff, and is one of just four starters in the NFL completing more than 70% of their passes, all while leading the Seahawks to a 5-1 record against NFC West competition to keep them in playoff contention.
Smith is currently playing on a three-year deal worth $75 million that was signed in the 2023 offseason. As things stand, the 34-year-old is in line for an extension with the Seahawks in the near future, but according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the deal might get take a little longer than expected thanks to the staggering numbers in the QB market.
“The Seahawks love Geno Smith as a player and as a person,” Breer told Prime Video’s Charissa Thompson ahead of Thursday night’s game between the Seahawks and Bears. “That said, the exploding quarterback market does complicate his future. He’s due $25 million in cash next year, there are now nine quarterbacks making more than $50 million per year, and I’m told Geno will be looking for a commitment from the organization this offseason.”
Indeed, there have been several eye-popping QB contracts given out in recent years, including a few to quarterbacks who subsequently lost their starting gigs on contracts paying them far more than Smith’s reasonable $25 million a year—looking at you Daniel Jones and Kirk Cousins. It will come as no surprise to the Seahawks that Smith will be looking to get taken care of given his solid play for the team this year.
For now, the best way Smith can continue to make his case for a new deal is with two more wins to finish out the 2024 regular season, and clinching a playoff berth for the Seahawks.