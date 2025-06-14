George Kittle Had Funny Line About Brock Purdy Signing Huge Extension With 49ers
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy got his much anticipated extension last month when he agreed to a five-year, $265 million deal with the 49ers. After being one of the lowest-paid NFL starting quarterbacks as the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Purdy is now the seventh-highest paid signal-caller and will receive a salary of $53 million per year.
After Purdy's deal was announced, he was congratulated by several of his teammates, including tight end George Kittle. Now that Purdy's been paid, Kittle later joked that hopefully the fourth-year quarterback will be paying for everything, including the team's annual Halloween party.
"He's buying everything from here on out," Kittle said Friday on the Pat McAfee Show. "Hopefully he pays for the Halloween party this year and it's not me and [Kyle Juszczyk] anymore. $265 [million] can put together a better one."
Kittle did cash in with his own four-year, $76.4 million deal this offseason that made him the NFL's highest-paid tight end with an annual salary of $19.1 million. Several 49ers players like Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Fred Warner and Nick Bosa have been among the highest-paid players at their positions, but even so, their salaries pale in comparison to the salaries quarterbacks, including Purdy, are earning these days.