Giants’ Brian Daboll Leaves Door Open for QB Change After Loss to Chiefs
It sounds like the chants (and boos) from Giants fans at MetLife Stadium this weekend may have been heard.
Following New York's 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, head coach Brian Daboll was asked if the team would consider benching starting quarterback Russell Wilson in favor of rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart. Instead of backing Wilson—like he's done in the past—he seemingly left the door open.
"We're working through all personnel decisions and we'll do that over the next few days," Daboll said. "... We're doing what we normally do, which is watch the tape ... we're evaluating everything."
Daboll also said that while the passing game was the Giants' No. 1 issue in Sunday's loss, that it's not all on one person—and that "everybody's gotta be doing exactly the right stuff."
Wilson went just 18-for-32 passing on Sunday night for 160 yards and two first-half interceptions, and that wasn't even the worst part. Trailing by 13 points with just over three minutes remaining, the 36-year-old led his team towards the goal line before putting together one of the worst sets of downs in the red area you'll ever see, sailing three consecutive throws out of the back of the end zone and handing the ball back to the Chiefs.
The Giants, now 0-3, will host the Chargers next Sunday for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. For now, who will be under center for Big Blue remains to be determined.