Giants Coach Brian Daboll Has Some Fancy New Equipment
The New York Giants beat the Detroit Lions, 14-3, in Thursday night NFL preseason action. While both teams sat their starting quarterbacks and a number of other key players, it was still an opportunity for the coaches to see what they were working with and try some things that they might be able to use in a game that actually means something later this year.
One great example of that was Brian Daboll's clipboard tent. On a rainy night in New Jersey, the Giants coach was in charge of the play sheet, having taken over play calling duties over the offseason. With all the things he had to check off before the season starts, he clearly hasn't had time to run to the print shop to get his sheet laminated.
But don't worry. The sheet didn't disintegrate in his hands. The Giants proved they are streets ahead of the competition with the latest technological advantages. Specifically, a little tent for Daboll's clipboard.
Plastic resaturant menu play sheets are out. Small camping gear for your most important paperwork is decidedly IN.
Let this be a warning to the other teams in the NFL this season. The Giants are prepared for anything. Even rain.