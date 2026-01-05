Giants Make Decision on GM Joe Schoen At End of Season
The Giants are keeping general manager Joe Schoen after the 2025 season, the team announced Monday morning.
Giants ownership believe Schoen has built a "good young core" and have already informed him of their decision, per ESPN's Jordan Ranaan.
"The 2025 season has been deeply disappointing, and the results on the field have not lived up to the standard this organization and our fans expect," the Giants said in a statement. "Continuity and stability in the front office is important to our progress. We believe in our young core of talent, which we can build around for future success."
The Giants finished with a 4-13 record this year and have gone 22-55-1 in Schoen's four seasons as GM. He is set to get a fifth, with his next head coach to be determined after the organization fired Brian Daboll mid-season. Mike Kafka took over as interim head coach and will reportedly be in the mix for the permanent job along with other candidates including former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury and Chiefs OC Matt Nagy.
Almost exactly a year ago, Giants owner John Mara was asked about Schoen's and Daboll's job security following the 2024 campaign, when the team went 3-14.
"If I’m sitting here a year from now and you’re asking me these questions, I’ll take the heat," Mara told reporters.
Despite New York still facing many of the same questions about leadership this January, it appears Mara is confident enough in Schoen to retain the GM for at least one more year. The Giants have made the playoffs just once in Schoen's tenure but have more reason to be optimistic in 2026, having potentially secured their franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart.