Report: Giants QB Russell Wilson Viewed by NFL Teams As Trade Candidate
Russell Wilson might be suiting up in a new uniform in the near future.
Wilson, who was benched by the Giants this week in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart, is reportedly on the trade block.
"Wilson is expected to emerge as a trade candidate prior to the deadline on Nov. 4, the target of a QB-needy team in need of a veteran, according to sources around the league," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
The 36-year-old veteran has said all the right things after his benching. He publicly stated that he's not going to request a trade from the Giants, who signed him to a one-year, $10.5 million deal in March.
"No, I'm focused on helping this team win," Wilson said Wednesday when asked about a potential trade. "I'm focused on helping Jaxson; I'm focused on me getting ready to be the best version of me today, on Wednesday. I wanna be here. I love this organization, I love the process of it all. I love the guys in the locker room. I'm not giving up on us and this season."
Although he won't request a trade, Wilson does look like one of the more intriguing trade targets for quarterback-needy teams. He can still effectively run an NFL offense and even showed some flashes of his old self by throwing for a career-high 450 yards and three touchdowns in the Giants' 40–37 overtime loss to the Cowboys in Week 2.
Additionally, Wilson's inexpensive one-year deal pales in comparison for what it would cost NFL teams to trade for Falcons backup Kirk Cousins, who is on the second year of the four-year, $180 million contract he signed with Atlanta in March 2024.
Quarterback injuries have already swept the NFL this season. The Commanders, Vikings, 49ers and Bengals are all teams expected to contend who have started backup quarterbacks over the first three weeks. Perhaps one of those teams will come calling the Giants' front office before the Nov. 4 trade deadline.