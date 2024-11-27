Giants’ QB Situation Gets Even More Bleak With Tommy DeVito Injury News
What was once a joke of a game for NFL fans as backup quarterbacks Tommy DeVito and Cooper Rush were expected to play against each other on Thanksgiving has only gotten worse as the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks are now both questionable for Thursday's matchup.
After one start for the Giants on Sunday, DeVito is now questionable for the team's Thanksgiving Day matchup due to a right forearm injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. DeVito isn't even traveling to Dallas with the rest of his Giants teammates and will fly there later.
It's highly expected for DeVito to miss Thursday's game, meaning Drew Lock would fill in for him. DeVito started in one game after the Giants elected to bench Daniel Jones and then release him after a 2–8 start to the season. DeVito led the Giants to their ninth loss of the season on Sunday, dropping 30–7 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Depending how Lock plays on Thursday, DeVito's season could be over.
Rush, on the other hand, has a better chance of playing on Thursday as he's dealt with knee soreness this week. If he doesn't play, Trey Lance would step up in his spot. Rush started in the last three games after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury.
Both the Giants' and Cowboys' seasons have included plenty of quarterback issues and drama, and it's possible America will witness a third-string quarterback matchup on Thanksgiving.