After Losing Out on Matthew Stafford, Giants Reportedly Set to Turn Attention to Aaron Rodgers
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen took his first big swing of the 2025 offseason to find a new quarterback, but he failed to connect when Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams worked out a new contract that would give the 37-year-old signal caller the pay raise he is seeking.
But the Giants and Schoen, in particular, are getting right back into the batter’s box by finding a veteran quarterback that they feel can help them win some games this coming season against a brutal schedule of opponents that includes the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles (twice), the NFC Champion runners up Commanders (twice), and both the AFC West and NFC North, two divisions that sent three teams to the postseason last year.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants are now considering former Packers and soon-to-be former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Earlier this week, Rodgers reportedly reached out to the Giants about a possible hookup once his expected release from the Jets becomes official.
Rodgers spent two seasons with the Jets, his first one on injured reserve after he tore his Achilles four plays into his debut in 2023. Last season, he completed 63% of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
The Giants reportedly had an offer that included between $90 and $100 million in guaranteed money to obtain Stafford should he and the Rams have not worked things out, so it’s not clear if they would make the same kind of offer to the 41-year-old Rodgers, assuming that the interest progresses into talks.
The Giants are also likely to look into other veterans, such as pending free agents Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Jameis Winston. This is in addition to drafting a quarterback this year, though it’s clear that, given what they’ve been willing to invest in a veteran, the Giants are looking to have a veteran do the heavy lifting this coming season regardless of what they do in the draft.
The Giants are believed to be looking for a veteran to stay with them for at least two seasons. If they end up deferring drafting their next signal-caller until 2026, they already have a solution on the roster who can serve as a mentor.