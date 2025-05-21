ESPN Analysis Sees This Potential Role for Giants RB Cam Skattebo
The NFL offseason is beginning to quiet down from the constant bustle of the draft, and the slow trickle towards the start of training camps has commenced. With that, the New York Giants must take advantage of the opportunity to discern what type of game plans they want to adopt on both sides of the field this fall.
Regarding the offensive design, the franchise has suggested several times that it wants to carry out a more explosive attack in 2025. Head coach Brian Daboll has reiterated that the goal starts and ends with having clear-cut quarterback play, which has led them to revamp that room with two veterans in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston and strengthen the talent pool of receiving weapons around them.
That doesn't mean that Big Blue will abandon the possibilities of what they can do on the ground, especially after they’ve created a new tandem of exciting running backs that can do damage out of the backfield in second-year player Tyrone Tracy Jr. and rookie Cam Skattebo.
Tracy, the Giants’ fifth-round steal out of Purdue in last year’s draft, became exactly the rushing remedy the doctor ordered after New York lost their star in Saquon Barkley, who walked to Philadelphia as a free agent. The team was lucky to run into Skattebo in the fourth round this April and snagged arguably the most versatile and old-school style backs in the latest class.
So now that they get the pleasure of working together in powering the Giants’ running game this season, how exactly will that dynamic look in terms of their roles?
Well, in terms of the first-year bull in Skattebo, one new analysis by ESPN senior NFL writer Mike Clay tiered the Arizona State product as a “committee back” who will be granted only a piece of the rushing snaps pie until he proves himself worthy of a deeper role beyond his debut campaign.
“[Skattebo] is one of the oldest RBs in this class at 23, but that's not enough to offset his elite efficiency during two seasons at Arizona State. Skattebo's 110 forced missed tackles were second to Jeanty in the FBS last season, and his 15% target share and 11.1 yards per target were the draft class's best in the pass game,” Clay wrote.
“Skattebo is not super fast, but his size (5-foot-11, 215 pounds) and three-down skill set supply him with a solid long-term outlook. However, his short-term numbers will likely be limited because 2024 fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy Jr. had a breakout 2024 season.”
It almost seems foolish to limit the capacity of Skattebo’s initial workload after his impressive resume with the Sun Devils in his final collegiate season. The 23-year-old went from being a disregarded FCS player to a standout transfer that led Arizona State into the College Football Playoff, where he left one of the grittiest rushing performances in recent memory.
Despite the tight 39-31 overtime loss to Texas in the quarterfinals, Skattebo put his program on the cusp of an upset win several times behind an impeccable 30 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns while adding another eight catches for 99 yards in the passing realm.
His brute rushing efforts totaled over 1,700 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns for the Sun Devils' offense as the primary ball carrier, finishing second highest in the nation behind only Ashton Jeanty, a bonafide first-round prospect.
Skattebo rarely gave up on a play or wanted to be taken out of the game due to his toughness and sacrificial character on the field.
However, the NFL is a much different game than college, and the adjustment can be difficult for a young running back who thinks his talents will outshine the competition immediately.
As Skattebo said when he arrived in East Rutherford after being drafted, he needs to prove himself again that he belongs sparring with the best players in football 30-40 times per game. In the meantime, Tracy Jr. exceeded his expectations for year one by a mile and deserves to at least have a slight edge as the front runner of the running backs room.
The smartest way to utilize both of their talents should look like this: Skattebo will act as the enforcer to fill the gaps in power rushing schemes and beat down the defense on early downs with his excellent lower body balance and tackle-shedding mentality.
Tracy will assume the outside zone handoffs with his contrast in speed and a major chunk of snaps as a passing target with his background as a former wide receiver.
As the season continues forth, maybe the share of the snaps leans heavier in Skattebo’s favor. Until that is seen, if the Giants prefer to be versatile in all parts of their team, that will include the “thunder and lightning” strategy they seem to be craving and inclined to develop.
