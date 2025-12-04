Biggest "What-If" Scenarios from a NY Giants Season Gone Astray

Despite some promise on their roster, the New York Giants are once again careening toward a last-place finish and will enter the offseason with a number of needs, including a new head coach .

But this year feels a bit different. A full-blown collapse was avoidable. This team should have more than two wins. If the Giants made a couple of different decisions and had a little more luck, fans would feel far more optimistic about the present and future state of the franchise.

Let's escape the current pain and enter an alternate reality in which the Giants are trending toward respectability.

Here are the biggest what-ifs of New York's 2025 campaign.

What if the NY Giants defeated the Cowboys in Week 2?

Jaxson Dart might not have been awarded the starting quarterback job in Week 4 if Big Blue had held off the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 14, but the team could have gained a tremendous amount of confidence by besting its NFC East rival in AT&T Stadium.

The Giants have not beaten Dak Prescott since December of 2016. The world has transformed several times over, but somehow New York's struggles remain largely the same.

While one win would not have automatically fixed all of the organization's problems, clearing that hurdle could have changed the energy surrounding the squad.

More than anything, it would have marked progress. The Giants nearly pulled out a victory, as then-starting quarterback Russell Wilson completed 30-of-41 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns.

He made several dazzling throws to Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson, who combined for 17 catches, 309 yards, and three touchdowns.

It was not enough, however. Despite grabbing a 37-34 lead with only 25 seconds remaining, New York surrendered an 18-yard reception to tight end Jake Ferguson and fell victim to a game-tying 64-yard field goal by Brandon Aubrey.

Wilson tossed a back-breaking interception in overtime, following a miscommunication with Nabers , and Prescott put Dallas in position for a walk-off field goal.

What should have been a 1-1 start to the campaign instead turned into a gut-wrenching reminder that these are still the same old Giants.

The team has continued to show signs of life after that loss, but it still struggles to close out games. Based on how the defense has performed this season, a clutch sack or timely stop in this Week 2 matchup could have potentially gone a long way.

What if Malik Nabers did not get hurt?

Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) is carted off the field following an injury during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Giants' offense has undoubtedly exceeded expectations this year, especially when considering all the injuries the unit has suffered. Still, it could have been genuinely respectable if Malik Nabers had not torn his ACL and meniscus in a Week 4 game versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

The electric wide receiver caught only two passes from rookie Jaxson Dart before landing awkwardly and being carted off the field. After battling nagging injuries throughout the summer, Nabers saw his second NFL season come to a devastating end .

New York dug deep and earned a 21-18 victory in Dart's first career start, but the damage was done. The receiver room lacked the depth to sustain a next-man-up mentality, which placed a greater burden on the team's young quarterback.

Wan'Dale Robinson is quietly enjoying an impressive campaign , and rookie running back Cam Skattebo excelled as a pass-catcher before suffering his own season-ending injury in late October. Still, one does not just replace a gifted playmaker like Nabers.

The 22-year-old recorded 18 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns in four games this season. Fans desperately wanted to see what he could do with a fellow SEC star in Dart. They are forced to wait until next year.

The Giants have managed to stay competitive in several games since Nabers' injury, and even pulled off a big upset victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Still, the offense would certainly be more dynamic and dangerous if he were on the field.

Even so, New York would still have serious issues to address on the other side of the ball.

What if the Giants fired Shane Bowen after implosion vs. Broncos?

Many fans were dissatisfied with defensive coordinator Shane Bowen after the 2024 campaign. While there was hope that another year under his system would yield better results, a sense of uneasiness lingered. The public's suspicions were confirmed.

Bowen struggled to scheme to his players' strengths and was unable to maximize what was expected to be a top-tier defensive line. Obviously, the blame does not fall solely on his shoulders, but his play-calling decisions contributed to New York's ongoing woes.

Bowen's biggest lowlight as defensive coordinator was arguably the Giants' incomprehensible implosion against the Denver Broncos in Week 7. The squad entered the fourth quarter with a 19-0 lead and was up 26-8 with a little over 10 minutes remaining in the game, but when the clock struck zero, it had to come to grips with a 33-32 loss.

New York was on the verge of earning a signature road win for the first time in years. A possible breakthrough seemed attainable. But what ensued was just another Big Blue breakdown. The defense folded, and Bowen only added to the troubles.

His decision to rush only three on what turned out to be the game-winning drive elicited feelings of frustration and confusion. Bo Nix led the Broncos down the field, completing multiple passes of 20-plus yards to cap off the mind-boggling comeback.

Former New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants had hit rock bottom after the debacle in Mile High. Business proceeded as usual, however. New York head coach Brian Daboll opted to retain Bowen, a move that ultimately proved costly.

The Giants allowed a combined 72 points in their next two games and then stumbled in the fourth quarter against both the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Bowen outlasted Daboll, who was fired after the Bears' loss, but he, too, was eventually dismissed from his post .

If action had been taken earlier, perhaps New York could have held off Chicago and looked more competitive versus the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Allowing Bowen to remain as defensive coordinator made it harder for the squad to stop the bleeding, something it is still trying to do.

The decision may have also prevented Daboll from at least finishing the year as head coach. Switching defensive coordinators after the collapse in Denver could have potentially produced favorable results, which in turn could have bought Daboll a bit more time on the sidelines.

Loyalty can often be the downfall of an organization, and the refusal to shake things up on the staff arguably did irreparable damage to the Giants' season.

All the franchise can do now is move forward, hope for some good fortune, and finally learn from its mistakes.

