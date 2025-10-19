Austin Schlottmann Makes Promise Ahead of Starting Assignment vs. Broncos
There’s an old cliche, “Absence makes the heart grow fonder.”
Truer words were never spoken as far as New York Giants offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann is concerned. Schlottmann, who signed a two-year deal with the Giants in 2024, suffered a broken leg just before the team’s Week 1 season opener last year.
He ended up missing most of the year, returning in the regular-season finale, where he contributed three snaps on special teams.
Fully healthy this year, Schlottmann is happy to be back in the saddle, where he now bears an even greater appreciation for the game.
"It's just super exciting to play football,” he said. "When you have an injury like that, like I've had a few injuries, and like every time it happens, you're like, ‘Man, like this stinks. Like, am I gonna get to play again?’
“Like, you never know how you're gonna feel when you get back. So getting into training camp this year in the preseason and then last, last Thursday, it's just super fun to play. You gotta treat it like you're last time.”
Schlottmann, as he mentioned, stepped in last week for center John Michael Schmitz after the starter left the game with a concussion, and the Giants' offensive line didn’t miss a beat.
The 30-year-old offensive lineman played 32 snaps and didn’t allow a single quarterback pressure, which was the good news.
“Yeah, tip of the cap to Schlotty, first of all, for just being prepared, which is not surprising,” said offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo.
“He's played a lot of football in this league. He's been an everyday starter in this league, so his going in and having success and doing well is expected. Obviously, you're happy to see it.”
The only glitch on Schlottman’s performance, which he was kicking himself over, was that he drew a false start penalty on a 3rd-and-3.
“The penalty was bad,” Schlottmann said in his assessment of his play. “Then there's little technique stuff that you're always gonna have to clean up. But I thought it went well. We won. So that, that's the, that's the main goal.”
This weekend, Schlottman, who began his NFL career out of TCU as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2018, is going to be called upon to start the game at center for Schmitz, who is still dealing with a concussion and has been ruled out of the game.
His quarterback, Jaxson Dart, who worked a lot with Schlottman during training camp, expressed confidence in the veteran interior offensive lineman, noting that there isn’t that steep a curve to get acclimated to how Schlottman operates.
“I have a lot of confidence in all the guys up there," Dart said. "I feel like we have a ton of depth up front and guys who can play at a really high level and play well together.
“Obviously, we're definitely hoping to get JMS back, but at the same time, I know that whatever the role is and whoever's out there, I've got a lot of confidence in those guys."
And Schlottman, for his part, is promising that there won’t be a drop off between Schmitz and himself against that tough Broncos defense, which leads the league in sacks and quarterback pressures.
“I think you get ready during the week, like you’re going to play, obviously. JMS and I prepare like we’re going to play. We work with each other, and we help each other out.
“And then game day, you warm up like you’re going to play. You go out there, run out the tunnel like you’re going to play, and then you’ve just got to stay warm. And as hard as it is, you kind of just have to psych yourself up in the middle of the game. Like, ‘All right, I’m playing today; let’s go.’”
