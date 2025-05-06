Best Jersey Number Fits for Giants’ 2025 Draft Class
It won’t be long before the New York Giants Class of 2025 receives their initial jersey numbers.
While some will get numbers that they will likely wear for the duration of their career with the team, others will probably switch at the end of training camp when guys are cut from the 90-man roster and numbers become available.
Regardless of the jersey numbers the draft picks get to begin their respective Giants careers, here is a list of our dream jersey number assignments for the Giants’ rookie draft picks.
OLB Abdul Carter, No. 55
Carter has already been told it’s a no-go on the retired numbers 56 (as it should be) and No. 11, the number he wore at Penn State. If Carter wants to follow a Giants tradition regarding Penn State linebackers, what better number to wear than 55?
That was what the number linebacker LaVar Arrington, who dubbed himself “Mr. Nickels,” wore during his brief time with the Giants.
It makes sense because it’s the same digit repeated twice, like No. 11. It’s also one digit shy of No. 56, the great Lawrence Taylor’s jersey number, and a man to whom Carter aspires to emulate.
Although Arrington, who, like Carter, wore No. 11 at Penn State, was on the downside of his career at the time due to injuries that had robbed him of his elite athleticism, hopefully, Carter, if he were to get that number, would enjoy a longer and more productive career in Giants blue.
No. 55 is currently assigned to offensive tackle James Hudson III. It’s a weird-looking number for an offensive lineman, so perhaps a switch could be made at some point if Carter is willing to embrace that number.
QB Jaxson Dart, No. 12
Dart wore No. 2 throughout college, so what’s an extra digit for his pro jersey number?
Arguably, the last great Giants player to wear No. 12 was Hall of Famer Steve Owen, who played for the Giants from 1926-31 and 1933 before transitioning to their head coach role in 1930, a position he held until 1953.
Since then, the number has been an afterthought, with not many players able to turn it into a sought-after jersey number. If he develops into the franchise quarterback the Giants hope he can be, Dart could change that.
IDL Darius Alexander, No. 99
Not that defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence needs any magic to elevate his game (though he’d probably say otherwise, given his humility), but how cool would it be if Lawrence had a long-term partner bearing No. 99 next to him on that defensive line?
No. 99 was last notably worn by Leonard Williams, and when Williams lined up alongside Lawrence, the two were virtually unstoppable, you know, sort of how the Giants likely hope that a pairing of Alexander, who wore No. 98 in college, and Lawrence will be once the rookie carves out his role on that Giants defensive front.
No. 99 is currently assigned to defensive lineman Roy Roberson-Harris, so the veteran would have to consent to give it up if Alexander wanted it.
RB Cam Skattebo, No. 44
I was drawn to more than one option for Skattebo’s number, such as No. 45, currently assigned to outside linebacker Tomon Fox.
I briefly considered No. 27, which is currently worn by safety Tyler Nubin, only because when I think of “Thunder and Lightning” out of the Giants’ offensive backfield, I think of Brandon Jacobs (thunder), who wore No. 27 during his prime, and Ahmad Bradshaw (lightning), who wore No. 44.
Since Skattebo projects as more of a “thunder” runner given his tough style, I went with No. 44, once worn by arguably the toughest yet most underrated player the Giants had on their offense back in the 1980s: fullback Maurice Carthon.
Although Carthon played fullback and Skattebo running back, both positions had to block at some point.
Carthon was a human battering ram who routinely ran guys over and made it look effortless like Skattebo did at Arizona State. And since No. 44 is tied to the Giants’ last successful “thunder and lightning” pairing, it gets the nod over No. 45.
OL Marcus Mbow, No. 66
When I think of No. 66, I think of offensive lineman David Deal, who, like Mbow, was a fifth-round draft pick. But that’s not why I think No. 66, which is currently believed to be available, is a good choice for Mbow.
Diehl came into the league as a versatile offensive lineman who played every position except center, making him a valuable contributor on the line.
Although Mbow projects to a full-time role along the interior and could eventually add a center to his offerings, the young man now offers the same versatility that Diehl offered when he occupied a stall in the Giants' locker room.
TE Thomas Fidone II, No. 87
Fidone wore No. 24 in college, but that number seems too small for an NFL tight end who has a reputation as a serviceable blocker who can also contribute in the passing game.
I went with No. 87, currently held by return specialist/wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, because it reminded me of another very serviceable blocking tight end from years past: Howard Cross.
Cross developed into a human stone wall when controlling the man before him.
Although Fidone was drafted one round later than Cross, who was a sixth-round pick (No. 158 overall) in 1989, has some development ahead of him before he reminds anyone of Cross, it’s not hard to envision Fidone one day carving out that as his niche on the Giants offense.
CB Korie Black, No. 24
Black wore two numbers in college: No. 4, retired by the Giants in honor of Hall of Famer Tuffy Leemans, and No. 2, currently worn by cornerback Deonte Banks.
Since No. 42 is also retired in honor of Charlie Conerly, the perfect jersey number of Black would be No. 24, which captures both of his college digits worn.
No. 24, currently assigned to safety Dane Belton, has been good of late for two more recent Giants defensive backs who have worn it: safety Julian Love and cornerback James Bradberry, both of whom landed nice paydays.
