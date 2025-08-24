Brian Daboll Not Ready to Name QB2 for NY Giants
At the start of New York Giants training camp, head coach Brian Daboll didn’t hesitate when asked who his starting quarterback was going to be, that of course being Russell Wilson.
But when it came to the backup quarterback, who at the time was presumed to be Jameis Winston, Daboll wasn’t quite ready to go there.
"These guys will be out here competing, but Russ is our starter," Daboll said.
With the preseason in the books, Daboll declined to say who, of Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart, had won the QB2 battle.
“We’ll see,” Daboll said when asked if Dart had won the QB2 job.
Dart’s stellar preseason
Although Dart didn’t get much work against NFL starters, he was a man among boys against compatible competition.
He even handled those unexpected challenges that head coach Brian Daboll threw at him, such as sending him into the lineup unexpectedly in the preseason game against the Jets, and turning off the headset for a couple of plays in a training camp practice and then again in the preseason finale against the New England Patriots.
He finished 32 of 47 (68.1%) for 372 yards and three touchdowns to no interceptions with just one turnover-worthy play, per Pro Football Focus. His adjusted completion percentage, meanwhile was an eye-watering 77.8%.
Dart, who has been a trusting follower of the master plan Daboll and the coaching staff have for him, told reporters this summer that there were aspects where he felt he excelled, but then there were others where he thought he could improve.
When asked after the preseason finale if he thought he was ready to go out there at a moment’s notice, he didn’t puff out his chest and brag, but instead took the high road.
“I feel like whenever my number is called, I'm going to go out there and I am going to play my game and ball. That's my mindset any time I touch the field,” Dart said.
“My job is just to be the best teammate and be ready whenever it is, but I'm excited for Russ and what he's going to do this year.”
What might the Giants do?
The next step for Dart, according to Daboll, is to continue developing by "practicing and doing the things he needs to do to keep improving.”
But it’s also very possible that the Giants go outside the box this year when it comes to Dart in that it won’t really matter if he’s QB2 or QB3 just so long as he’s active on gameday, which the Giants can certainly do if they so choose, as the rules don’t mandate that the third quarterback be the emergency signal caller.
By taking this approach, Daboll would have the flexibility to choose between Dart or Jameis Winston, depending on the circumstances, if Wilson should need to be relieved for whatever reason.
For example, if it’s a matter of the Giants being in a game, Winston would get the call, but if there is a need for a mop-up role, Dart might get the call instead just to continue giving him live reps. Backup quarterback--we'll have a number of them. We'll continue to work with all those guys.
Daboll, in response to a question regarding the distribution of practice snaps after Wilson, said, “Backup quarterback--we'll have a number of them. We'll continue to work with all those guys.”
Could things change? Sure. But while the plan might be to continue letting Dart develop as a starter, it wouldn’t be so far-fetched for them to ensure that Dart is available on gamedays for specific roles, depending, again, on the circumstances.
