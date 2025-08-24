Brian Daboll Not Ready to Name QB2 for NY Giants

Rookie QBs who produced a positive EPA per dropback in the preseason:



🍎 Jaxson Dart (0.36)

🧀 Taylor Elgersma (0.27)

🟫 Dillon Gabriel (0.09)

🐴 Riley Leonard (0.06) https://t.co/GSW9Y3X0Mf pic.twitter.com/LDcSmJzlmH