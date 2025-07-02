Can NY Giants Safety Tyler Nubin Have a Breakout Season Playing Alongside Jevon Holland?
After a big free agent haul, including signing safety Jevon Holland, NY Giants safety Tyler Nubin has seemed to be a forgotten member of the team. But, following a solid rookie season, he is primed for a breakout season.
The Giants selected Nubin in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Minnesota to replace Xavier McKinney, who they lost in free agency. While McKinney went on to have an All-Pro season in Green Bay, Nubin developed into a reliable starter in his debut season.
The safety finished the season second on the team in total tackles (98) and the lowest missed tackle rate (9.4%) on the team among players with at least 50 tackles. Nubin played the third-most snaps on the defense with 789 and started in 13 games before an ankle injury ended his season.
Before the injury, Nubin was steadily improving and was a key contributor in the run game. He produced three straight 12-tackle efforts against the Panthers, Buccaneers, and Cowboys before the injury. He also piled up 22 run stops and four tackles for loss.
The 23-year-old was targeted 40 times, allowing 26 completions (65%) and 340 yards, but never surrendered a touchdown. He failed to record an interception in his rookie year and only recorded one pass deflection this season.
While the lack of playmaking in the secondary is concerning, it appeared to be out of the norm for Nubin. In five collegiate seasons, he set a Minnesota program record with 13 interceptions and ranked tied for eighth in school history with 24 pass breakups.
The addition of Holland as his safety partner could unlock Nubin's full potential this season.
How do Nubin and Holland fit together?
Nubin and Holland make the perfect safety duo due to their versatility and complementary skill sets.
As a rookie, Nubin was utilized all over the field, a true testament to his football IQ and leadership. He logged 309 snaps in the box, 372 snaps as a free safety, and even 78 snaps as a slot corner. Nubin flourished in the box but struggled in coverage, which is where Holland comes into play.
Holland is a ball-hawking safety in the backfield. Although his production was down from this season as the Dolphins struggled, he finished as the third-highest-ranked safety in overall PFF grade in 2024.
He failed to record an interception for the first time in his career and had just four pass deflections. However, in the previous three seasons, Holland was among the league's best safeties, recording 21 pass deflections and five interceptions.
Like Nubin, Holland has been shuffled around the field in his career. He played 62.3% of his snaps as a deep safety, 25.1% in the box, 11.1% in the nickel, and 1.5% as an outside cornerback throughout his career.
Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will adjust the safeties' positioning on the field to determine where they fit best, but expect Nubin to be used in the box, where his physicality will impact the game.
Holland should be used similarly to how he was used in Brian Flores's system in 2021. That season, he was used as a deep safety and excelled as a blitzer, recording career-highs in blitzes (51), pressures (8), and sacks (2.5).
Both players will be helped by what could be an elite pass rush this season. Having a great pass rush oftentimes helps the secondary tremendously. This means less time for quarterbacks to throw and receivers to get open.
This could lead to more turnovers and pass deflections, and less yardage allowed for Holland and Nubin. The stars are aligning for both players to have career years.