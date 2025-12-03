Giants Week 13 PFF Best and Worst Grades from Loss to Patriots

The New York Giants ’ 33–15 loss to the Patriots in Week 13 was yet another ugly performance defined by a handful of standout plays and a long list of pitiful breakdowns.

Pro Football Focus’ grades reflected those inconsistencies, with a few competent individual efforts buried beneath the continuous and widespread struggles of this abysmal Giants season.

Let’s take a look at the five best and five worst PFF grades for the Giants from their Week 13 loss to the New England Patriots.

Best Graded Giants

Andrew Thomas, LT (90.4)

Thomas was the clear standout on offense and the Giants’ highest-graded player overall. He dominated in pass protection, posting a 100% blocking efficiency.

Despite media outcry over quarterback Jaxson Dart’s risky run game, Thomas did a stand-up job protecting his quarterback. In a game where protection often collapsed elsewhere, Thomas continued to be a steady force for the Giants.

Abdul Carter, OLB (76.3)

Rookie outside linebacker Abdul Carter’s name has been all over sports media this week after being benched in the first sequence for the second time.

It’s been reported that he missed team obligations and was penalized by not starting for a second week in a row.

Despite the drama within the locker room, Carter had his best game as a Giant and led the defense with a 76.3 overall defensive grade, posting a 75.4 pass-rush grade and recording six total pressures and tallying his first full NFL sack.

D.J. Davidson, NT (74.4)

Although the Giants' defense gave up 30 points in the first quarter, Davidson actually played pretty well, earning a 74.4 PFF grade while holding up well against the run.

He was one of the few Giants interior defenders who consistently won his reps and played 65% of snaps.

Tyler Nubin, SS (73.0)

Tyler Nubin put up his best PFF score of the season against New England, earning a 73 overall with a strong 74.2 run-defense and 80.5 tackling grade.

He finished with six tackles, zero missed tackles, and three stops. In coverage, Nubin allowed just 2 catches on two targets for 7 yards, good for a 68.0 coverage grade.

Darius Slayton, WR (74.4)

Slayton proved again why he is an asset to a team that lacks depth at the receiver position when he scored a 30-yard touchdown with his effort after the catch.

He finished the day with only two receptions on three targets for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Despite being targeted far less than Wan’Dale Robinson and Theo Johnson, Slayton was the Giants’ top-graded skill player on offense with a 74.4 overall PFF grade and a 73.0 receiving grade.

He was on the field for 29 passing snaps, continuing to serve as a reliable option outside for the Giants. He also put up a 61.8 run-blocking grade, showing his value beyond just the receiving game.

Worst Graded Giants

Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, DL (30.6)

Nuñez-Roches had his lowest PFF grade of the season and the lowest on the team by a wide margin. Seeing just 17 snaps, he recorded one tackle and one defensive stop, but failed to generate any pressure, finishing with a 36.1 run grade and a 54.5 pass-rush grade.

The low snap count and lack of impact reflected a difficult outing for the interior lineman in Week 13.

Bobby Okereke, LB (44.9)

One of the most alarming performances from Okereke, finishing with a 44.9 overall defensive grade and an especially rough 30.0 tackling grade.

He totaled seven tackles with three misses (a 27.3% missed-tackle rate) while allowing four catches on four targets for 40 yards.

Despite logging 65 snaps and adding a single quarterback hurry, Okereke’s 45.4 run-defense and 49.9 coverage grades reflected a difficult night.

Brian Burns, OLB (45.5)

Not a guy you usually see at the bottom of this list, Burns struggled to make an impact on Monday night.

He has a career-high 13 sacks on the season, trailing only Myles Garrett, but he posted a 59.6 run-defense grade, generated three total pressures and three quarterback hurries, and failed to record a sack or a hit.

Burns is a leader on this defense and puts in 100% each week. He is having a career season, and this low grade from week 13 shouldn’t undermine that.

Chauncey Golston, DL (46.6)

Golston played 22 snaps in Week 13 and finished with a 46.6 overall defensive grade. He posted a 51.5 run-defense grade and a 51.1 pass-rush grade, but failed to record a single pressure, tackle, or impact play.

With no statistical production across the board, Golston’s limited snaps are reflected in this poor PFF grade.

Theo Johnson, TE (44.9)

Johnson earned his worst grade of the season and was the lowest-graded offensive player for the Giants in week 13.

Seeing 49 total snaps, his biggest issue came in protection, where he posted a 34.0 pass-blocking grade, while earning a 51.1 receiving grade as a target in the passing game.

After a few weeks of great football by Johnson, his grade is soured by two penalties and a costly drop in the end zone after a perfectly placed ball by Dart.

Another disastrous loss for the Giants in week 13 showcased the growing divide within the team's roster. Players like Andrew Thomas, Abdul Carter, and Jaxson Dart continue to prove they belong in the team’s long-term plans.

But on the other hand, almost every player in the bottom half of the list came from the defensive side of the ball; repeated breakdowns continue to undermine any progress this team shows in flashes.

At 2-11, it’s hard to see a world in which general manager Joe Schoen is with the team next year.

As the season winds down, these PFF grades reinforce what the film already shows: the Giants have a few cornerstone pieces to build around, but too many pivotal roles remain unresolved heading into the offseason.

