Darius Muasau Reunites With Familiar Face on Giants
Darius Muasau is no longer on the collegiate circuit but enjoyed a mini homecoming weekend at the New York Giants minicamp.
A Giants' sixth-round selection during the final day of the NFL Draft afforded Muasau a reunion with newly minted special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial.
The former New York Jets assistant previously collaborated with Muasau during a magic season in Honolulu: Ghobrial was the special teams boss for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during Muasau's freshman season, which stands as one of the most successful campaigns in recent memory.
Muasau and Ghobrial parted ways after that year, as the latter joined then-Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich when he took the top spot at Washington State. A reunion at the East-West Shrine Bowl all-star game, however, foreshadowed a blue reunion.
"Once I saw him, we kept in touch, and once I got the phone call, I was just grateful for the opportunity. I just automatically thought of Ghobrial," Muasau said as the Giants engaged in rookie minicamp activities over the weekend.
"I'm glad that that connection stayed strong, and all the coaches and connections I made throughout all my All-Star games and speaking with the scouts at the combine and all that throughout the whole process. I'm just very grateful to be here right now."
During the season, Hawaii took a share of the Mountain West Conference title and capped off a 10-win season with a win in Honolulu's Hawaii Bowl. Then a freshman out of O'ahu's Miliani High School, Muasau got his start on Ghobrial's special teams units.
Muasau offered a compelling look at what was to come when he was granted a defensive start against Fresno State: he had a team-best nine tackles and recovered two fumbles and an onside kick, the latter setting up a late game-tying drive.
In the following season, Muasau put up nine tackles, including one sack and an interception in Hawaii's New Mexico Bowl victory over Houston, giving the Rainbow Warriors a postseason win in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2003-04. Muasau won Defensive MVP honors for his trouble, a title previously earned by All-Pro Shaq Barrett.
Though Muasau and Ghobrial lost touch and the former moved on to UCLA, their paths are once again united in East Rutherford. Though Muasau should be a solid defensive depth piece, collaboration with Ghobrial gives him an edge over those looking to make a similar immediate impact on special teams.
"I hope I just made a great impression on Coach Ghobi when I got there," Muasau said, "I was on kickoff, kickoff return, punt, punt return. But that is how I made my money out there. I love running down, playing the ball, making plays for the team, and anything I can contribute. That's the way I did it."
"Now it's a small world seeing Coach Ghobi here; it's just a full circle moment having him here. Coming from the University of Hawai'i to now here in New York, it's crazy."
Muasau's dual duties allowed him to rack up excess tackles from the get-go: he had 60 alone during that aforementioned freshman season and reached triple-digits in his latter two Honolulu tours. The Giants are perhaps pleased they landed the services of a self-described off-the-field "introvert," creating a situation where Muasau would rather hang out with his family rather than go out.
On the turf, however, that's another story.
"Once I get onto the field, it's crazy. I don't know how to explain it. It's somebody else on this field," a smiling Muasau declared. "All of a sudden, pre-game speeches become my thing. I talk to the whole group, communicating out there. I am very vocal, talking to everyone and ensuring we're all on the same page. I don't know how to explain it, but, yeah, that's just, I would say, my alter ego on the field."