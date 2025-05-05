Did Giants Strike Good Fortune with UDFA Signing of CB O'Donnell Fortune?
When you look at O’Donnell Fortune, he fits the type of defensive back that the New York Giants look for in the draft.
Fortune is 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds. Over the last five seasons, he played 44 games and started 24 games for South Carolina. His experience in the SEC includes playing against some of the best and most productive receivers in college.
He amassed 105 tackles, seven interceptions, nine pass breakups, a pick-6, and a forced fumble. He had a great week at the Shrine Game practices, winning defensive MVP honors.
So what are the Giants getting in this intriguing defensive back prospect?
What's to Love?
Fortune fits the model for what the Giants like in a corner physically. He's long and athletic, but he also brings much experience against every type of receiver one could imagine.
One of his best qualities is that he is a patient defender who does not let receivers speed up his feet. He does not get enticed by all of the fancy releases used today to confuse corners, which allows him to collide and carry more easily.
He can play man or zone coverage. He's best when he gets his eyes on the quarterback and can identify when the football is in the air. He has a knack for closing on the football and getting his hands on it.
Fortune has closing speed and long limbs to get in the path of the pass. He has knocked down his fair share of passes and has been able to take a good amount away.
What Needs to Improve?
Like many cornerbacks coming out of college, Fortune will need to work on his strength to handle the more physical situations that happen in the NFL when taking on blocks, tackling bigger backs, tight ends, and receivers, and being on special teams. He is slightly built and will likely not put on much mass, but he can improve his functional strength.
As good as he is in coverage when he can see the quarterback or the ball, he struggles when he does not have eyes in the backfield.
That is a problem in the NFL, especially in press-man situations, because quarterbacks throw with much more anticipation, and a cornerback may only have a second to turn, locate the football, and make a play on the ball or their man.
If they mistime it, it will normally result in an explosive play or a touchdown.
How He Fits
The team has added cornerback help this offseason through free agency and in the back end of the draft, so there may not be a lot of space for another corner.
His off-ball skills and patience should serve him well in a defense predicated on reading and reacting to the offense's signals. His ability to break on passes should be a plus.
The Giants need a pure read-and-react coverage corner, which is what Fortune is. His overall effectiveness will ultimately come down to how well he can do all the other things necessary to be a good cornerback in the NFL.
Can Fortune be a factor on special teams? This will help his case for a roster spot if he can answer in the affirmative.
