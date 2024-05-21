DL Jordan Phillips: The Good, The Great, and The Ugly
Among the many offseason moves the New York Giants have made--the high-profile trade, the many offensive line additions, drafting a high-profile receiver, and the defensive back additions--the signing of Jordan Phillips went relatively under the radar.
However, his signing could be just the veteran fit necessary to ensure that the interior defense stays formidable, facing improved divisional offenses.
At 31 years old, he still has a lot of fuel in the tank. Phillips possesses skills that allow him to be a force alongside other elite linemen.
Can he be the plug-and-play guy in this defense? Can he realize the type of production that he had back in 2019? We take a look at the good, the great, and the ugly of the 'Giants' new veteran defensive lineman.
The Good: Position Versatility
Very similar to the former Giants Swiss Army knife along the defensive line, Leonard Williams, Phillips has the ability to play across the defensive line and the reps at those positions to justify his value on multiple defensive fronts.
With this 2024 Giant defense being more of a mystery, Phillips could find himself useful in a few places. He could be a strongside defensive end in a 40-front or 30-front defensive end.
He also could line up as a nose guard. However, his ability to play the 3-tech will allow Lawrence to remain at nose guard, which is where he has ascended to one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL.
This is the ability that the Giant must hope that he can summon once again.
The Great: Pass Rusher
Phillips may look like a typical interior lineman, but his athleticism allows him a level of versatility similar to that of Dexter Lawrence.
That is specifically valuable in pass-rushing situations where he can be utilized across the defensive line. He has a good bull rush, where he displays the offensive lineman and works his way into the backfield.
He works well off stunts and games between multiple linemen. He has good timing and knows how to set up his movement with other defensive linemen to short-circuit the pass protection.
He also has a good assortment of individual pass rush moves, including a surprising speed rush and an effective spin move.
Although his pass rush numbers have not been on par with his 2019 stats, he can still be effective among an ensemble of pass rushers.
The Ugly: Consistent Motor
One thing about Phillips that will not remind Giants fans of Leonard Williams is his ability to make tackles. He has only amassed 35 total tackles over the past two seasons, a far cry from the 62 total tackles Williams had last season.
So, what is the issue for someone with the athletic ability to be a more prolific tackler? It must point to a lack of consistency with his motor. Phillips seems content with being a space eater, especially in run defense.
Yes, he can demand a double team, but on this Giants front line, Lawrence will draw a consistent double. Phillips will need to be more consistent in his effort than we have seen in recent years if he is to claim a big role in this defense.
Coach’s Counsel
The defensive coaching staff needs to figure out early how they plan to use Phillips. Is he going to be an every-down option, or is he going to be used as a specialty player? If he is used as an every-down option, there could be diminishing returns.
However, if he is used as a second or third and long option, he can focus on being explosive in pass rushing. This can free up other defensive tackles to focus on run defense. This might be the best use of his skills.