ESPN’s Damien Woody Offers Harsh Opinion on Possible Giants-Matthew Stafford Union
Former New York Jets offensive lineman Damien Woody, now an ESPN analyst, ripped the New York Giants as a potential trade destination for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, calling the Giants organization “a disaster.”
Woody commented during a segment on ESPN’s Get Up program with Mike Greenberg, in which the two men were discussing why Stafford, who is believed to be on his way out from the Los Angeles Rams, would want to come to the Giants.
Greenberg kicked off the segment with a more tactful yet equally strong opinion about why the Giants would not be the ideal destination for Stafford.
“You're going to a wind tunnel behind a terrible offensive line on a team that was just awful last year, where the coach and the general manager's careers are basically hanging by a thread in that market,” Greenberg said.
“They're in a ridiculously competitive division. I'm all for trying to drum up leverage, but if you're Matt Stafford, that can't possibly be right now anywhere near the top of your list, can it?”
“No way would I want to play for the New York Football Giants,” Woody said emphatically. “The New York football Giants are a disaster!”
He went on to mention the Giants’ handling of running back Saquon Barkley and their miscalculation on quarterback Daniel Jones as two of the organization’s biggest and most recent blunders, but he wasn’t done there.
“They can't protect the quarterback and oh, by the way, the front office and coach are barely hanging on as it is,” he said. “So if you go out there, you're Matthew Stafford playing outdoors in the NFC East with all that type of inclement weather, what happens if things don't roll your way?
“That whole regime could be out. Then you could be in a situation where you got a, now you got a whole new regime coming in. I don't want any part of that instability if I'm Matthew Stafford.”
Giants offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, who has been one of the team’s most positive voices despite the team's rough season, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his thoughts about the criticism leveled against the Giants offensive line.
“I’m not one to make excuses, but before [Andrew Thomas] went down, we were dogging some of the best DLs in the league,” Eluemunor wrote. “Go watch the tape. @Espngreeny We can sit down and watch the tape together, my guy. Don’t care who it is back there in ‘25, but whoever it is will be greatly protected.”