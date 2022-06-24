Giants Announce 2022 Public Training Camp Practice Dates

The Giants are set to welcome back fans to their training camp this summer.

The New York Giants have announced they will open 11 training camp practices to their fans this summer for the first time since 2019.

“We are thankful to be able to welcome our fans back to training camp,” Giants president John Mara said in a statement released by the team.

“We have missed having them at training camp the past couple years. Our players, coaches, and staff love the energy our fans bring throughout camp. It is a great opportunity for us to interact with the fans and show our appreciation for their support.”

Giants Training Camp will feature the return of current player autographs, meet and greet opportunities with Giants Legends, a Jr. Giants Kids Zone, and daily giveaways.

The Giants will also host their second annual Giants Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Friday, August 5, at 6:00 p.m. This free event will be open to the public and will feature a Blue & White intrasquad scrimmage followed by a fireworks show.

Admission to all public practices and the Fan Fest is free, but tickets must be reserved to enter. Giants season ticket holders will be able to reserve tickets starting at noon on Monday, July 11, and Fan Fest tickets on Monday, July 18.

The rest of the public can access training camp and Giants Fan Fest tickets at noon ET on Thursday, July 14 and July 21, respectively, by visiting giants.com/TrainingCamp.

Here are the 11 practices scheduled to open to the public. (Scheduled times are subject to change. In the event of inclement weather, practice will be moved indoors and will be closed to the public.)

Wednesday, July 27: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Practice

Thursday, July 28: 10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. – Practice

Friday, July 29: 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. – Practice

Saturday, July 30: 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. – Practice

Monday, August 1: 10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. – Practice

Tuesday, August 2: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.– Practice

Wednesday, August 3: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Practice

Friday, August 5: 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Giants Fan Fest & Scrimmage Presented by Wendy’s (MetLife Stadium)

Sunday, August 7: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.– Practice

Monday, August 8: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Practice

Tuesday, August 9: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Practice

Sunday, August 14: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Practice (End of public training camp practices)

Fans are urged to call the Training Camp Hotline at 201-935-8111 ext. 1070 for the most up-to-date information regarding training camp practices.

