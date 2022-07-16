Giants' 2022 Week 6 Opponent Preview: Baltimore Ravens

The New York Giants declined an opportunity to take a bye week following their Week 5 trip across the pond to face the Packers and will keep the train rolling with a home date against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens have averaged 26.8 points against the Giants in their seven regular-season meetings, the lowest of their scoring being 10 points in a November 16, 2008 loss to the Giants.

More recently, though, the Ravens running game proved too much for the Giants defense to handle when the teams last met in 2020. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had his way with the Giants defense with running zone reads and RPOs. Still, the hope this year is that the Giants, who have struggled of late against mobile quarterbacks, are in a better place to handle that extra offensive element some opponents offer.

A subplot to this game will be former Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale looking to outsmart his old team. Martindale and the Ravens parted after last season, and since coming to the Giants, he's had his eye on developing a defense that dictates to the opponent.

Given how well Martindale knows most of the Ravens offensive personnel from having had his defenses practice against them daily, will that give the Giants any added advantage?

Week 6: New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, October 16, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS (Flex Scheduling)

Ravens' 2021 Record

8-9 (.471), 4th place, AFC North.

Series History

The Giants trail the regular-season series 4-2. They are also 0-1 against the Ravens in the postseason, having lost Super Bowl XXXV. After the Giants started the series 0-3, the two teams have alternated wins in every meeting since 2008, with each team having won its last two home games against each other.

Last Meeting

December 27, 2020, at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens took a 17-point halftime lead and never looked back en route to a 27-13 victory. Baltimore rushed for 249 yards on 40 carries, including one rushing touchdown.

The Giants scored a garbage-time touchdown with 8:40 left in the game on a 3-yard touchdown catch by Sterling Shepard on a pass by Daniel Jones to make the score a little less daunting.

The two teams last met at MetLife Stadium on October 16, 2016. Eli Manning's 66-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckham, Jr. with 1:24 remaining brought the Giants back from behind to a 27-23 victory.

Ravens' Key Additions

Kyle Hamilton, S (draft); Morgan Moses, OT (FA); Marcus Williams, S (FA); Michael Pierce, DT (FA); Tyler Linderbaum, C (draft)

Ravens' Key Losses

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, WR (trade); Tavon Young, CB (released); Sammy Watkins, WR (FA); DeShon Elliott, S (FA); Anthony Averett, CB (FA); Bradley Bozeman, C (FA)

Offseason Grade: B

The Ravens signed Williams, Moses and Pierce. They re-signed Campbell, who has been stellar over the past two seasons. The Ravens will move forward with a young group of wide receivers headlined by second-year player Rashod Bateman, who emerged as their most dependable wideout by the end of the season.

The Ravens added 11 draft picks, including a pair of first-rounders in Hamilton and Linderbaum. Both of those players are expected to start as rookies and make an immediate impact.

The Ravens also picked up David Ojabo, who was a first-round pick before he blew out his Achilles during his pro day. Baltimore was able to grab Ojabo in the second round and he is expected to be back on the field at some point during the season.

Biggest Unanswered Question

Baltimore finished in the bottom third of the league with 34 sacks last year. Tyus Bowser, who led the team with seven sacks, is dealing with an Achilles injury and it's still uncertain when he will be ready to play.

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was second on the Ravens with five sacks and is poised for an even bigger season. Oweh underwent offseason shoulder surgery but should be ready for training camp. The Ravens thought they had a deal with edge rusher Za'Darius Smith to further boost the pass rush, but he decided to sign with the Vikings.

Fantasy Fact

Among the Ravens’ 20 best PPR fantasy seasons in franchise history among wide receivers, Hollywood Brown (2021) is the lone one who has made that list in the last five years. Furthermore, no other wideout has produced a top-10 season for the team since 2015. Bateman remains a breakout player, but history shows he has a ceiling. — Michael Fabiano

