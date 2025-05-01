Giants Add National Championship Safety Makari Paige as an UDFA
Michigan safety Makari Paige is reportedly going to sign as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants when they open their rookie minicamp next weekend.
Paige spent five years with the Wolverines, but it was his final three seasons where he made his most significant impact on the field. He made 30 starts over 38 games, recording 127 tackles in that time (59 solos).
His career also includes 11 pass breakups, three interceptions, and a sack. He was an integral part of that 2023 CFP championship run and stayed the course in 2024 when the season did not go as planned for the team.
Having that level of experience will make him a better professional, as will demonstrating loyalty and versatility in his abilities.
What's to Love?
Paige has played a lot of high-level football at Michigan, which includes championship games, and one of the most bitter rivalries is all of football. He will come into the league and not be wowed by the atmosphere, as the Big Ten boasts some of the most hostile stadiums for teams to visit for a game, and the expectations at Michigan are extremely high.
Physically, Paige is a lengthy safety. At 6-foot-4 and over 200 pounds, he is one of the most impressive-looking defensive backs. His length has served him well over his years with the Wolverines.
Even with his size, he still exhibits smooth backpedals and transitions, and moves well for his size. This helps him in coverage and as a tackler, where he does a great job of getting ball carriers on the ground.
What Needs to Improve?
Paige, like most long, slim defensive backs, needs to continue to improve his strength and physicality if he wants to carve out a long career in the league. Improved functional strength is needed to handle the bigger, more athletic tight ends. An area he has excelled in college, but these are not college tight ends.
He will also need to get better with his lateral quickness and change of direction when guarding shiftier slot receivers. He tends to get caught one way and not flip his hips quickly enough to shut down the slot guys with elite quickness.
Also, if he is attacked vertically immediately, he sometimes doesn't open and run quickly enough, allowing the receiver to eat away at his cushion. He has also been caught flat-footed at times when guarding double moves, and that has left him out of position.
How He Fits
Paige is the very definition of position versatility. He has played as a one-high safety, a hash safety, and as a nickel back. He played in a defense that took advantage of zone coverage, where they would bend but not break, and he played in a man coverage-heavy attacking style defense predicated on playmaking and applying pressure to opponents.
In all of these situations, Paige played well and made himself indispensable. Now he lands on a defense that values versatility. It is a great match.
The NFL is full of defenses that value a level of flexibility, which cuts down on the use of sub-packages. He will also immediately find value as a special teamer based on his ability to tackle, run, and cover.
