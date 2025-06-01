Giants’ Biggest Strength, Weakness & 2025 X-factor Revealed by PFF
As the New York Giants gear up for Week 2 of their OTAs, Pro Football Focus is out with its list of X-factors, biggest strengths and weaknesses, and rookies to watch for 2025. And while we agree with some of the choices, there are many with which we disagree.
Let’s start with what we agree on, which is that the defensive line is the team’s biggest strength, as ranked in 2024.
The popular analytics site noted that “the Giants’ defensive line ranked 11th in the NFL in PFF pass-rush grade last season” and might have placed even higher had defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence's season not been cut short due to a dislocated elbow.
The analysis further states that “the additions of talented rookies Abdul Carter and Darius Alexander could make this one of the most dangerous units in the NFL in 2025.”
We’re on board with this assessment, though not necessarily due to PFF’s grades. Last year, the Giants' defensive front was a major problem, almost as bad as the quarterback spot.
The Giants defensive front struggled to make stops or to get home with the pass rush, and it also struggled against the run.
Add all of that together, and it’s no wonder why general manager Joe Schoen specifically sought to improve that unit in both free agency and the draft, the defensive line receiving the most of any personnel assets this past offseason.
The biggest weakness, quarterback, is another area with which we agree, and for proof of that, look no further than the fact that of all the position groups on the offense, everyone remained at the top of the depth chart at each position except for quarterback.
Of particular concern was the inability by the quarterbacks to make big-time throws, of which PFF had the Giants down for 15 of them while also racking up 24 turnover-worthy plays.
The hope going into this season is that veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, along with first-round pick Jaxson Dart, turn the team’s biggest weakness from a year ago into a strength.
Where we start to disagree with PFF begins with the rookie to watch. They list edge rusher Abdul Carter, whom they note is an emerging favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
Carter, the site notes, accumulated 66 pressures and 13 sacks and could see a role on the Giants' defense similar to that of what Micah Parsons of Dallas saw.
While these are all valid points in supporting an argument for Carter as the rookie to watch, we suspect that the interest in Dart will be much higher, even though Dart is likely not going to see the field much, if at all, this season.
Giants fans will have to rely on feedback from head coach Brian Daboll regarding Dart’s progress, which means we’re unlikely to get anything negative. However, with a growing sentiment that Dart is likely to see the field later in the season, we suspect he will draw a lot more interest than Carter.
Lastly is the X-factor, of whom PFF names safety Jevon Holland, of whom the site wrote, “He recorded a career-low 57.1 PFF coverage grade last season, but since he was drafted in 2021, he is tied for fifth among qualified safeties with a 91.3 PFF coverage grade.
“A return to that form would give the Giants the free safety they were lacking last season after losing Xavier McKinney in free agency.”
While we can see the logic in this argument, our pick would be left tackle Andrew Thomas. Thomas has struggled to stay on the field the last two seasons due to injury, and the Giants offensive line has struggled without him.
Presumably, Thomas will be 100% by the time training camp starts, though admittedly, his being held out of even the individual drills during the OTAs has raised some questions regarding his rehab.
The Giants are scheduled to hold OTAs this week on June 2, 3, and 5. The media will have access to the June 5 practice.
