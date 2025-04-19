Giants Will Have One of the Most Expensive O-lines in 2025
So far, it’s probably fair to say that the New York Giants offensive line has failed to live up to their hefty price tag.
According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, the Giants will be paying their offensive line unit $67.7 million this season, the third-most in the league.
They trail the Chiefs and Panthers, ranked seventh and eighth respective by Pro Football Focus.
The Giants, meanwhile, finished 23rd in the PFF rankings. As a unit, the line in 2024 allowed 215 total pressures, 45 quarterback hits, and allowed 48 sacks last season.
They also ranked 26th in pass-block win rate (56%) and 27th in run-block win rate (69%). Their pressure rate overall this past season was 28th (38.4%), despite the quarterback releasing the ball at an average of 2.76 seconds.
To be fair, last season, the Giants' offensive line had injury issues. Left tackle Andrew Thomas saw his season end prematurely due to a foot issue. Center John Michael Schmitz missed a couple of games.
Left guard Jon Runyan, Jr. had his season cut short thanks to a shoulder issue, and Jermaine Eluemunor, the team’s right tackle, missed a handful of games as well.
Those injuries, however, highlighted an ongoing problem for the Giants: an inability to consistently draft and develop offensive line talent. This has, in turn, forced the Giants, who have spent the seventh most draft capital on the offensive line since 2022, to lean more heavily on veteran players, which in turn inflates the unit’s cost.
This offseason, the Giants signed tackles Stone Forsythe (one-year, $1.3 mil) and James Hudson III (two-year, $12 mil) as depth pieces in free agency.
They brought back guard/center Greg Van Roten and guard Aaron Stinnie, and will attempt to convert tackle Evan Neal to guard as well as continue developing second-year interior man Jake Kubas.
A big problem for the Giants has been their inability to select and develop quality offensive linemen for the future.
Since becoming general manager in 2022, Schoen drafted four offensive linemen: Evan Neal (R1, 2022), Joshua Ezeudu (R3, 2022), Marcus McKethan (R5, 2022), and John Michael Schmitz (R2, 2023).
Of those, Schmitz still projects as a starter, though he hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations of being a second-round draft pick, ranking 18th out of 23 starting centers who played at least 900 offensive snaps last season, and 22nd in pass blocking.
The hope is that Carmen Bricillo, hired last year as the team’s offensive line coach, can get the unit caught up not just in terms of the veterans’ performances but also in developing any young talent the team picks up and takes into summer training camp.
