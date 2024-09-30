Giants Open as 5.5 Underdogs vs. Seattle
To no one’s surprise, the odds makers don’t have a warm and fuzzy feeling about the New York Giants going on the road this weekend to upend an as-of-now undefeated Seattle Seahawks team set to visit the Lions on Monday Night Football.
The Giants, per Fan Duel, open as a 5.5 underdog with an over/under of 41.5 (-115).
Given how the Giants' first quarter of 2024 has gone, it would be surprising if New York is favored in another game this season.
There are numerous problems with head coach Brian Daboll’s team, none bigger right now than an underperforming offense averaging 15 points per game (tied with Jacksonville) and which has twice failed to get into the end zone in Weeks 1 and 4, both losses.
The Giants' running game has been somewhat of an issue. New York is averaging 85.3 yards per game, which has led to opponents daring the Giants' passing game to beat them.
While the Giants' passing game has held steady in the middle of the pack–it’s ranked 16th with an average of 211.5 yards per game–the average yards per pass play (5.83) is ranked 25th, suggesting that the Giants are sticking with the shorter stuff that defenses are covering.
As for the Seahawks, before their Monday night game against the Lions, they had the ninth best offense and the fourth best passing offense in the league, the latter a concern for a Giants defense where the defensive secondary continues to be an issue.
So yes, there are quite a few factors working against the Giants this coming weekend to justify them being an underdog. Can the Giants,who are 2-2 against the spread this year, surprise with an upset? Stay tuned.
