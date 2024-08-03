Giants’ QB Daniel Jones Explains Why He’s One of the Best at His Position in the League
Statistically speaking, no one is going to confuse New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the latter perhaps the best in the game today.
But ask Jones is he's among the best quarterbacks in the league, and he doesn't hesitate with his response.
“Absolutely,” he told Ty Dunne for Go Long. “I’ve done it, and I’ve played at a really high level and I understand I need to play consistently at that level, but I think we got the guys and we’ve got the makeup of the team for us all to play at a really high level, including me. I know I can.”
To the outside observer, what Jones has been is more of an enigma who, at times, can look brilliant while, at others, can look like he’s completely lost out there.
But for Jones, the trials and tribulations he’s encountered in his career—the injuries, the boos, the threat of the Giants drafting his replacement this year—have only served to make him more resilient and block out the noise that he seems to attract like moths to a flame.
“I think (his career) certainly hasn’t gone as you’ve drawn it up, but learned a lot,” he told Dunne. “I’m fortunate to be in this position playing here, representing this franchise and I take that very seriously.
“I expect a lot of myself and expect to play well. But yeah, I learned a lot these last five years and I know that’ll help me going forward.”
Jones has made no secret that he wasn’t happy that the Giants were looking into moving up in this year’s draft to select a quarterback (presumably former North Carolina passer Drake Maye, who went to the Patriots at No. 3 overall.
“Definitely didn’t enjoy watching that and it was a tough situation in a lot of ways, but that’s the reality of the NFL,” he told Dunne.
“Look, obviously, there’s something inside of you that kind of gets going, and it ticks you off a little bit. It’s not fun and not something that you’re excited about. Like I said, it is what it is at this point, and it’s my job to play well regardless.”
If he does manage to play well, Jones hopes to bring out an aggressive version of himself on the field who can push the ball downfield and make explosive plays that have been missing from the Giants' offense.
“I’m excited with where we are as a group,” Jones said. “I think bringing in a couple guys offensively is going to help us and then we got some young guys who are getting older — older guys who’ve been good players for us.
“So when you think about that mix, right now, that's what it’s about. Finding how we all gel together. The chemistry. Playing well together and picking each other up and elevating our level of play. But I’m excited.”