Jermaine Eluemunor Thanks Giants Fans for Support, Vows to Keep Proving Himself

New York Giants offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor knew there was only one place he wanted to be, and that was with Big Blue.

Eluemunor, a rare athlete with the team’s fan base's undivided backing, expressed his gratitude to the fans for their support.

“It's huge. I don't think it's every day that it doesn't matter who you are, like a player gets the type of love and appreciation and just reception I've gotten from this fan base ever since I signed here,” he said on Thursday morning after signing his new contract.

“I've been in a lot of places where things have been said negatively to me, or just fans haven't really liked me. So, I don't know why that was because of, but being here in New York and the type of reception I've gotten, and just the love that's been shown to me that I just never expected, and it's been really cool.”

Popularity aside, Eluemunor delivered on his promise made two years ago when he first signed with the team to be the best version of himself, a version that, as he prepares for his second go-round with head coach John Harbaugh, who was with the Ravens when Baltimore drafted Eluemunor in 2017 in the fifth round, is much different now then he was back then.

“I'm nowhere close to the player I was back then, I can tell you that,” Eluemunor said of his growth since his earlier days in Baltimore.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) blocks Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

His stats have certainly reinforced that. Eluemunor has gone from being a journeyman or a part-time player to a full-fledged starter. Last season was the first in which he played over 1,000 snaps, yet he still went up against some of the league’s top edge rushers.

Eluemunor delivered, allowing just 19 quarterback pressures , his lowest total allowed since 2022, when his workload first topped 900 snaps.

“Honestly, this was my first year getting to play one position,” Eluemunor said of his 2025 success. “So, I think it's that every single day I came into this building, I was able to focus on the right tackle.”

In being able to focus on one position, Eluemunor also got to face the strength of the Giants: edge rushers Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

“I went against a lot of great players this year, but I think that those three are three of the best edge rushers or three of the best edge players in the NFL. So, getting to go against them is a blessing,” Eluemunor said.

That level of production is something Eluemunor plans to keep delivering for as long as he’s a Giant.

“I've always played with a chip on my shoulder. I've always played with the pressure on my back, and I've known that I have to perform and I need to produce because if not, then my spot can get taken,” he said.

“I play like someone's behind me chasing me, and I'm trying to keep the lead on them instead of them catching up to me. And I'm going to continue to play like that the rest of my career.”