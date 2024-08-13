Giants Rookie RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr. Carted Off Field with Right Ankle Injury
New York Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. suffered a non-contact right ankle injury during a special teams drill that appears to be cause for concern.
Tracy, the Giants’ fourth-round draft pick who had been making a strong case for the RB2 spot behind starter Devin Singletary, was injured when he went to field a punt. He lunged forward and the ball went through his hands as he quickly grabbed his right leg. As he fell to the ground, he let out a loud yell as trainers quickly rushed to his side.
Tracy’s leg was put in an aircast and he was then helped to a waiting cart which took him back to the locker room for further evaluation. The Giants, who were already down one running back with rookie Dante Miller held out of practice due to tightness in his lower body, are now down to three healthy running backs: Devin Singletary, Eric Gray and newly added Lorenzo Linguard.
Set to be a spell option to Singletary, Tracy was also a contender in a return game, competing with veterans like Gunner Olszewski, Isaiah McKenzie, and Darius Slayton. He made his preseason Giants debut on Friday in the team's preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, earning 26 rushing yards on five carries in the 14-3 win at MetLife Stadium.
A Giants team spokesperson confirmed that Tracy's injury is to his ankle, adding that he will undergo further imaging and evaluation at the Hospital of Special Surgery in Manhattan for a more comprehensive evaluation.