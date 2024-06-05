Giants Safeties Fail to Make PFF's Top 32 List
It's been a rough week for members of the New York Giants defensive secondary as far as their members getting recognition on Pro Football Focus's top 32 members league-wide.
After failing to have anyone from the cornerback group make the top 32 of that position, the Giants' safeties were also shut out.
But as is the case with the Giants' cornerbacks, the Giants' safeties are undergoing a change from last season. Xavier McKinney, who signed with the Packers in free agency, made PFF's list at No. 8.
His former spot on the Giants is currently vacant, and second-round draft pick Tyler Nubin is expected to be the leading candidate to fill it.
Nubin, one of the top safeties in this year's draft class, played college ball at the University of Minnesota. There, he led the Gophers on defense with five interceptions and broke the program record for career interceptions with 13 last season.
He was named first-team All-Big Ten and first-team All-American after closing out his college career with 53 tackles, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble and recovery.
The Giants also have third-year man Dane Belton, who is expected to compete for the role alongside holdover Jason Pinnock.
Belton has a small but encouraging sample size since landing with the Giants in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.
In 659 defensive snaps (412 in coverage), Belton has four career interceptions and one pass breakup as part of a 68.5 coverage rating.
Rounding out the safety group is veteran Jalen Mills, who signed as a free agent to give the Giants insurance in case the youth movement proves it's not ready to step in.