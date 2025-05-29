Giants' Second-Year Player With the Most to Prove in 2025
New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson showed flashes in his rookie year before suffering a season-ending Lisfranc injury. Entering Year 2, he finds himself in a prime position to either cement or lose his starting spot for the future.
Johnson, at 6-6 and 250 lbs, was seen as a big-body red zone threat. He caught 12 touchdowns throughout his collegiate career. He also led all tight ends in the 40-yard dash by running a 4.57 time, showcasing his athleticism. The Giants selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The rookie started the season off slowly as he adjusted to the speed and physicality of the next level. He caught just three receptions on eight targets for 37 yards through the first four games of his career, including a game in which Johnson failed to see a target.
He showed signs of life and a glimpse of his potential by recording a career-high five receptions for 48 yards in the win over the Seahawks. He followed it up with a 30-yard performance the next week against the Bengals before being held without a target against the Eagles.
Johnson hit his stride in the final five games of the season. He recorded at least three receptions and at least 35 yards in those games before his season was cut short. This included two 50+ yard performances and his first and only career touchdown on a 35-yard pass from Daniel Jones in Week 9.
The 24-year-old finished the season with 29 catches for 331 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. He ranked 36 out of 37 eligible tight ends with an overall PFF grade of 53.6 but averaged a PFF grade of 64.3 in his last five games.
The tight end is unafraid to make his presence known as a blocker. His strength and size help him go toe-to-toe with defensive edges. He received a 63.4 pass-blocking grade this season.
Head coach Brian Daboll also felt comfortable enough opening up the playbook for Johnson and allowed him to line up in multiple positions, including the backfield. Johnson saw 22 snaps in the backfield, two of which were as a fullback.
Johnson utilized his blocking ability in the backfield to open up running lanes for the running back. The versatility could help the Giants to use him more creatively.
This offseason, the Giants re-signed Chris Manhertz to keep last year's tight end unit intact. They also drafted Thomas Fidone II in the seventh round of this year's draft and they have Daniel Bellinger and Greg Dulcich on the roster as well.
Johnson is projected to be the Week 1 starter and should not worry about losing his starting position this season. However, if he is unproductive and does not show signs of improvement, he could lose his spot in the future.
While his starting spot could be revoked, Johnson would stay on the roster and could be just as effective as a blocker and backup tight end. His future on the roster is not in jeopardy.
