Giants Special Teams on Alert for a Johnny Hekker Special
Jackson Thompson
Offense and defense have taken center stage as the main priority for the Giants to break out of their current losing streak. But this Sunday against a well-rounded Los Angeles Rams team, the Giants special teams will have its unique challenge.
Rams punter Johnny Hekker can do enough as a punter to give the Giants some tough starting field position by himself, but punting isn't the only thing he brings to the table as a football player.