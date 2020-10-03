SI.com
GiantsCountry
Giants Special Teams on Alert for a Johnny Hekker Special

Jackson Thompson

Offense and defense have taken center stage as the main priority for the Giants to break out of their current losing streak. But this Sunday against a well-rounded Los Angeles Rams team, the Giants special teams will have its unique challenge.

Rams punter Johnny Hekker can do enough as a punter to give the Giants some tough starting field position by himself, but punting isn't the only thing he brings to the table as a football player.

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The "Big Concerns About This Team" Edition

Readers want to know what the heck is going on here with this 0-3 Giants team.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams | 5 Players to Watch

Who are some of the players we should keep an eye on in the Giants' Week 4 road game at Los Angeles?

Patricia Traina

Revealing The Giants Best Defense to Weather the Storm

Giants head coach Joe Judge is facing his first significant bout of in-season adversity thanks to the team's winless start. And that adversity makes building relationships more important than ever.

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge Hints at Upcoming Role for Cornerback Madre Harper

Harper is a guy the Giants had their eye on. Could he eventually become part of the starting lineup?

Patricia Traina

Locker Room Vibes: Giants Keeping Chins Up Despite Sluggish Start

No one on the Giants is happy with the winless start, but with that said, no one is ready to raise the white flag in surrender on the season either.

Patricia Traina

Ideas to Help Boost the Giants Running Game

The Giants running game currently sits in last place in the NFL so there's no way to go by up. But the question is how to they start climbing the ladder.

Patricia Traina

Giants Add Sean Chandler to the Roster

Giants safety Sean Chandler has been promoted to the Giants active roster ahead of the team's Week-4 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson Thompson

Three Potential Punt Returner Options if Jabrill Peppers Can't Play

The Giants may need to find a new punt returner for this week if safety/return specialist Jabrill Peppers (ankle) can't go. Here is a look at some of their options already on the roster.

Jackson Thompson

Across The Field: Rams Looking to Overcome Heartbreak

The Giants are set to face a Rams team that's coming off a heartbreaking road loss, while the Giants themselves have a lot to prove after getting embarrassed at home by the San Francisco 49ers.

Jackson Thompson

Could Daniel Jones Help Jumpstart the Rushing Game?

The Giants have unlocked a whole new level by taking advantage of Daniel Jones' mobility. But like anything else, there needs to be a balance between asking him to run and pass.

Patricia Traina

