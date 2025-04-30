Giants UDFA Spotlight: Tight End Jermaine Terry, Oregon State
The New York Giants continued adding talent to their rookie class by signing Oregon State tight end Jermaine Terry II as an undrafted free agent.
The 6-foot-4, 255-pound receiving tight end started his career at California. He spent his first two seasons in relative obscurity, only making eight receptions for 52 yards.
Terry transferred to Oregon State and spent his final two seasons with the Beavers. His first season was rather lackluster, and he didn't gain much traction. However, in his final season, he became a much more significant factor as a receiving tight end.
He finished with 23 receptions for 375 yards and a touchdown. He also averaged an impressive 16.3 yards per reception, finally showcasing his play-making abilities.
What's to Love?
Terry's athleticism and superb technique are outstanding, according to Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan, and they are considered the best parts of his game.
“He has fantastic technique in all aspects of his game,” Hunt said about Terry, the seventh-ranked flex tight end in his 2025 draft guide. “Hands and feet are both quick and efficient. Busy hands show up in blocking as they’re always in a striking position.”
Terry’s technique helps him overcome issues with his natural strength or power. He excels at blocking on the move or when out in space on the perimeter.
He keeps his hands in a great position to strike and knows how to move his feet, which allows him to shield the defender from the ball carrier. His footwork is also on point when he is running routes.
When you combine that with good hands and a little sauce when he has the ball in his hands, you can see why he averaged over 16 yards per reception in his final collegiate season.
What Needs to Improve?
If Terry wants to become a pro, he will need to improve his blocking as an inline tight end. Blocking against defensive ends is much different than blocking on the perimeter.
He gets too high out of his stance, making drive-blocking more challenging. Defensive ends can stun him with their initial punch and get off. That negates Terry’s athleticism and causes him to get pushed back into the backfield, which can disrupt the rushing attack because it takes options away from the running back.
It is much more challenging to gain “good” weight than to get stronger, so Terry needs to spend time in the weight room. If college defensive linemen occasionally manhandle him, he will be destroyed in the pros.
He needs to recognize and work to improve that limitation because it will help every other positive aspect of his game.
How He Fits
The Giants appear to be prioritizing versatility everywhere on both sides of the ball, but nowhere more than on the offensive line and at tight end. They want tight ends who can be valuable pass receivers, blockers, and members of various special teams units.
Terry should fit that role exceptionally well. He is tough and has the athleticism necessary to run with smaller, skilled players. He could be a valuable third tight end as a movable chess piece and a player who could populate five special teams units.
