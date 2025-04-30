Giants UDFA Spotlight: WR Jordan Bly, Gardner-Webb
The Giants signed Gardner-Webb receiver Jordan Bly as an undrafted free agent. Bly is the son of former long-time NFL cornerback Dre Bly, a coach with the New York Jets.
Bly spent the first three years of his college career at Old Dominion. Over that time, he appeared in 30 games, starting nine and amassing 46 receptions for 394 yards and a touchdown.
He spent his final season with the Bulldogs after transferring to Gardner-Webb. He appeared in five games, hauled in 16 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown. Now, Bly gets to follow his father to the NFL with a chance to make a roster.
What's to Love?
Despite his limited college production, Bly had a tremendous showing at the Tropical Bowl. He showed that he has pro-level hands and knows how to use them in traffic.
His body control allows him to get his hands on passes, even if they are not thrown well. He is a fluid runner who glides in and out of his routes. He is not a burner, but he creates some separation by navigating his routes and getting in and out of breaks.
That is a level of football savvy not often seen in young receivers. He will always find the open area against zone coverage, where he does his most damage. He never plays too fast or gets out of control; he stays within himself during the chaos.
What Needs to Improve?
Bly has a very slight build, which will hurt him at the next level. As a slot receiver, he will work in tight confines with defensive personnel looking to treat him like he is in a pinball machine.
He will need to work on his body. Bulking up is usually difficult for slim guys. Bly would benefit from adding mass to his 5-foot-9, 170-pound frame.
The best thing he can do is try to strengthen his frame as much as possible so that it can withstand the punishment.
He will also need to work on his speed. He is not a burner, and at his size, if he can not threaten a defender deep, he further invites them to be more physical with him on short or intermediate routes.
Getting stronger should enhance his explosiveness and allow him to be more of a threat at the third level than in college.
How He Fits
Bly might find it difficult to stick on this team because the Giants have people to fill the role Bly might play, but he would be a more receiver-centric version of Wan’Dale Robinson.
He will be more polished as a route runner and natural as a hands catcher, but he will not be a dynamic runner with the ball in his hands like Robinson.
He should be able to work in the short and intermediate areas similar to what Robinson does for the Giants.
Ultimately, his limitations as a special teamer will decrease his ability to impress the decision-makers. Still, if he gets an extended opportunity to play receiver, he could make believers out of people.
