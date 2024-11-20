Giants Week 12 Injury Report: Kayvon Thibodeaux's Return Window Opens
The bye week did the New York Giants good as far as injuries are concerned.
The Giants had all hands on deck to start Week 12, including receiver Darius Slayton, who is in the final stages of the concussion protocol, safety Jason Pinnock (abdomen), and receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton.
In addition, outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who has been on injured reserve after having surgery on his wrist, had his 21-day window opened Wednesday and is on track to return by Sunday, per head coach Brian Daboll.
Thibodeaux, who sounded confident of his chances of returning this week, is no longer wearing any sort of apparatus. However, it’s possible that he might wear some sort of protective device on game day to ensure he doesn’t have a setback.
Here are the full injury reports for both teams.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Dexter Lawrence II
DT
Knee
Limited
-
Kayvon Thibodeaux*
OLB
Wrist
Limited
Darius Slayton
WR
Concussion
Full
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Achilles
Limited
Greg Van Roten
G
Abdomen
Limited
-
Theo Johnson
TE
Back
Limited
-
Matt Adams
LB
Knee
Limited
Darius Muasau
ILB
Hamstring
Limited
Tyler Nubin
S
Back
Limited
*Designated to return from IR.
Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Ben Bredeson
G
Shoulder
Full
Jameel Dean*
CB
Hamstring
Full
Mike Evans
WR
Hamstring
Limited
Greg Gaines
NT
Foot
DNP
William Gholston
DL
Knee
Full
Troy Hill
CB
Ankle
DNP
Bucky Irving
RB
Toe
Full
Zyon McCollum
CB
Hamstring
DNP
Jalen McMillan
WR
Hamstring
Full
Tykee Smith
DB
Knee
Limited
Tritan Wirfs
OT
Knee/Foot
Limited