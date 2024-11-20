Giants Country

Giants Week 12 Injury Report: Kayvon Thibodeaux's Return Window Opens

Head coach Brian Daboll said there is optimism that Thibodeaux will be ready to play this weekend.

Patricia Traina

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. / John Jones-Imagn Images
The bye week did the New York Giants good as far as injuries are concerned. 

The Giants had all hands on deck to start Week 12, including receiver Darius Slayton, who is in the final stages of the concussion protocol, safety Jason Pinnock (abdomen), and receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

In addition, outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who has been on injured reserve after having surgery on his wrist, had his 21-day window opened Wednesday and is on track to return by Sunday, per head coach Brian Daboll. 

Thibodeaux, who sounded confident of his chances of returning this week, is no longer wearing any sort of apparatus. However, it’s possible that he might wear some sort of protective device on game day to ensure he doesn’t have a setback.

Here are the full injury reports for both teams.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Dexter Lawrence II

DT

Knee

Limited

-

Kayvon Thibodeaux*

OLB

Wrist

Limited

Darius Slayton

WR

Concussion

Full

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Achilles

Limited

Greg Van Roten

G

Abdomen

Limited

-

Theo Johnson

TE

Back

Limited

-

Matt Adams

LB

Knee

Limited

Darius Muasau

ILB

Hamstring

Limited

Tyler Nubin

S

Back

Limited

*Designated to return from IR.

Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Ben Bredeson

G

Shoulder

Full

Jameel Dean*

CB

Hamstring

Full

Mike Evans

WR

Hamstring

Limited

Greg Gaines

NT

Foot

DNP

William Gholston

DL

Knee

Full

Troy Hill

CB

Ankle

DNP

Bucky Irving

RB

Toe

Full

Zyon McCollum

CB

Hamstring

DNP

Jalen McMillan

WR

Hamstring

Full

Tykee Smith

DB

Knee

Limited

Tritan Wirfs

OT

Knee/Foot

Limited

