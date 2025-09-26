Giants Country

Giants Will Be Missing Three Key Players Sunday vs. Chargers

Look for the Giants to make some roster moves to fill in some of the holes by Saturday's 4 PM deadline.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) will not kick Sunday against the Chargers as he's nursing a groin injury.
New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) will not kick Sunday against the Chargers as he's nursing a groin injury. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The will be down four key players in Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr (shoulder), kicker Graham Gano (groin), and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (ankle) will be among the team’s inactive players for the Week 4 game, all having been declared out on Friday.

Defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) received a doubtful designation, making him a longshot to play this week as well.

Those injuries, in fact, are expected to cause some shuffling around on the roster. While the Giants won’t announce their moves until late Saturday afternoon, Tracy and Gano are prime candidates for IR.

The Giants would then likely add running back Dante Miller from the practice squad, while Tracy would have to miss a minimum of four weeks.

The kicking situation could be a little more complex. While Gano figures to land on IR, that doesn’t necessarily mean that one of Jude McAtamney or Younghoe Koo would automatically be signed to fill the spot. 

Instead, the Giants could use their three allotted standard practice squad elevations on either Koo or McAtamney and then use the open roster spot to add defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, whose three standard practice elevations have been used up, to the roster, given the ailing statuses of Golston and Nunez-Roches.  

The other practice squad elevation could then be spent on linebacker Neville Hewitt, who was elevated from the practice squad for the first time last week, to provide some depth on special teams.

In some more encouraging news, head coach Brian Daboll hinted that left tackle Andrew Thomas, who last week was on a pitch count in his first game action since Week 5 last year, could be ready to handle a full game’s workload. 

“I think he feels good,” Daboll said. “We'll see how it goes throughout the game, but definitely more reps than he played. I think we'll just see where he's at. 

“But he's in a good spot. Feels better. He's gotten better each week. It's good news to have him out there.”

Giants Injury Report

POS

PLAYER

INJURY

WED

THURS

FRI

STATUS

K

Graham Gano

Groin

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

TE

Theo Johnson

Toe

DNP

Limited

Limited

--

WR

Malik Nabers

Shoulder

DNP

Limited

Limited

--

DL

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Foot

DNP

DNP

Limited

Doubtful

RB

Tyrone Tracy Jr

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

LB

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Calf

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

DL

Chauncey Golston

Ankle

Limited

DNP

DNP

OUT

CB

Art Green

Hip

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

ILB

Darius Muasau

Concussion (non-contact)

Limited

Full

Full

--

C

John Michael Schmitz

Neck

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

WR

Darius Slayton

Calf

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

LT

Andrew Thomas

Foot

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

WR

Beaux Collins

Hamstring

--

Limited

Limited

--

OL

Aaron Stinne

NIR-Personal

--

--

DNP

--

Chargers Injury Report

POS

PLAYER

INJURY

WED

THURS

FRI

STATUS

G

Mekhi Becton

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

C

Bradley Bozeman

Back

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

WR

Darius Davis

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

TE

Will Dissly

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

DL

Da'Shawn Hand

Back

Limited

Full

Full

--

CB

Cam Hart

Hip

Full

Full

Full

--

CB

Donte Jackson

Ankle

Limited

Full

Full

--

LS

Rick Lovato

NIR - Personal

DNP

Full

Full

--

DB

Elijah Molden

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

Full

Questionable

G/T

Trey Pipkins III

Knee

Limited

Full

Full

--

