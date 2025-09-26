Giants Will Be Missing Three Key Players Sunday vs. Chargers
The will be down four key players in Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr (shoulder), kicker Graham Gano (groin), and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (ankle) will be among the team’s inactive players for the Week 4 game, all having been declared out on Friday.
Defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) received a doubtful designation, making him a longshot to play this week as well.
Those injuries, in fact, are expected to cause some shuffling around on the roster. While the Giants won’t announce their moves until late Saturday afternoon, Tracy and Gano are prime candidates for IR.
The Giants would then likely add running back Dante Miller from the practice squad, while Tracy would have to miss a minimum of four weeks.
The kicking situation could be a little more complex. While Gano figures to land on IR, that doesn’t necessarily mean that one of Jude McAtamney or Younghoe Koo would automatically be signed to fill the spot.
Instead, the Giants could use their three allotted standard practice squad elevations on either Koo or McAtamney and then use the open roster spot to add defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, whose three standard practice elevations have been used up, to the roster, given the ailing statuses of Golston and Nunez-Roches.
The other practice squad elevation could then be spent on linebacker Neville Hewitt, who was elevated from the practice squad for the first time last week, to provide some depth on special teams.
In some more encouraging news, head coach Brian Daboll hinted that left tackle Andrew Thomas, who last week was on a pitch count in his first game action since Week 5 last year, could be ready to handle a full game’s workload.
“I think he feels good,” Daboll said. “We'll see how it goes throughout the game, but definitely more reps than he played. I think we'll just see where he's at.
“But he's in a good spot. Feels better. He's gotten better each week. It's good news to have him out there.”
Giants Injury Report
POS
PLAYER
INJURY
WED
THURS
FRI
STATUS
K
Graham Gano
Groin
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
TE
Theo Johnson
Toe
DNP
Limited
Limited
--
WR
Malik Nabers
Shoulder
DNP
Limited
Limited
--
DL
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Foot
DNP
DNP
Limited
Doubtful
RB
Tyrone Tracy Jr
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
LB
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Calf
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
DL
Chauncey Golston
Ankle
Limited
DNP
DNP
OUT
CB
Art Green
Hip
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
ILB
Darius Muasau
Concussion (non-contact)
Limited
Full
Full
--
C
John Michael Schmitz
Neck
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
WR
Darius Slayton
Calf
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
LT
Andrew Thomas
Foot
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
WR
Beaux Collins
Hamstring
--
Limited
Limited
--
OL
Aaron Stinne
NIR-Personal
--
--
DNP
--
Chargers Injury Report
POS
PLAYER
INJURY
WED
THURS
FRI
STATUS
G
Mekhi Becton
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
C
Bradley Bozeman
Back
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
WR
Darius Davis
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
TE
Will Dissly
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
DL
Da'Shawn Hand
Back
Limited
Full
Full
--
CB
Cam Hart
Hip
Full
Full
Full
--
CB
Donte Jackson
Ankle
Limited
Full
Full
--
LS
Rick Lovato
NIR - Personal
DNP
Full
Full
--
DB
Elijah Molden
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
Full
Questionable
G/T
Trey Pipkins III
Knee
Limited
Full
Full
--
