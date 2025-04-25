How Abdul Carter Can Elevate the Giants' Edge Rushers
The New York Giants chose Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the third overall pick. In Carter, they get a player that many have referred to as a generational talent.
They are adding him to a defense that already has two explosive edge rushers (Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns), which should give the Giants one of the most explosive edge rushing units in the league.
What's to Love?
Carter is a Tasmanian devil off the edge. He can get by any tackle using his superior speed and bend. He uses his hands extremely well and flies by many offensive tackles. That is why he became a sack machine in his final season with Penn State.
The only thing more special than his speed rush as a pass rusher is his ability to chase down ball carriers.
It does not matter if you are a quarterback, running back, or receiver; if you have the football, you need to have your head on a swivel looking for Carter. He is relentless and doesn't stop until the whistle blows.
He is especially good at chasing down run plays from behind. As soon as the running back thinks it is safe to cut up the field because they see a bit of daylight, Carter wipes them out.
He is also great at disrupting screen passes. He is athletic enough to make the quarterback get rid of the football faster than he wants to, and then he is athletic enough to change direction and chase down whoever has the ball.
What Needs to Improve?
The most significant area of improvement Carter can make is against the base block when a team decides to run directly at him. He has had problems holding up at the point of attack, and this will be a point of contention as he transitions to the NFL. He should do two things to help himself improve in that area.
The first thing is to live in the weight room this summer. He does not need to get much bigger, but he needs to improve his strength. If he becomes stronger, especially in the lower half, he will be able to fight force with force and hit the offensive linemen before they get a chance to hit him.
The second thing he can do is hone his technique as a defensive lineman. He has not played much with his hand in the dirt and is still pretty raw at the position.
This is why there is so much hope for him to be the next “LT”--because he has not scratched the surface of his full potential.
That will be unlocked once he becomes a better overall defensive lineman.
How He Fits
I expect the Giants to get Carter on the field to do what he does best: hunt. It does not matter whether that is the quarterback or the ball carrier. He should see immediate action as a situational pass rusher and second-level blitzer.
His presence means that Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns could see relief as pass rushers, which should keep all three healthier and in better shape to perform at a higher level.
Over the years, the Giants' edge rushers have been plagued by injuries that keep them off the field for short amounts of time, throw off their rhythm, or stunt their growth. This improved depth can be suitable for all of them so they don't get overworked.
