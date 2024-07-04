How Brian Burns Has Been Getting Ready for First Season with Giants
Outside linebacker Brian Burns, arguably the New York Giants’ biggest off-season acquisition, has high expectations for the 2024 season.
Burns, who posted 8.5 sacks with the Carolina Panthers last year, recently participated in the annual “Sack Summit” in Las Vegas. This two-day gathering of the top NFL Pass Rushers allows them to exchange tips and network.
Former NFL guard turned NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger, who stopped by the summit, shared a video of Burns working with fellow NFL pass rushers in which the new Giants defender explained how he uses the spin move by drawing blockers to outside.
"All edge, all edge. So when I come [outside], and get him to commit, he gonna commit, when I get him to commit, that spin [move] is open every time ... and especially if you got an inside puncher," Burns said.
"You got an inside hand puncher, he's giving that spin to you every time."
Buffalo Bills All-Pro Von Miller then joined the demonstration, where they discussed using the chop spin and shoulder roll off blockers. Baldinger asked how important hooking the elbow was, and Burns replied "the most important."
"Because that's the violent part, that's what's going to get you through there," Burns said. "The main thing with the outside spin is you gotta sell it, so like, the only time you'll see me pull out an outside spin is if I already beat him inside already ... because now he's [screwed]."
Burns has never really had a consistent pass-rushing partner on the field with him during his time in Carolina. With the Giants, however, he can look forward to playing with fellow outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux and interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II in the Giants defense that will be run under new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.
“It is exciting, especially when you have four guys that can do it,” Burns said earlier this year about the Giants' pass rush potential.
“Allowing those guys to work is exciting, but it's earned. We have to show that we can get to the quarterback at a consistent rate by ourselves. That's going to take chemistry. It's going to take the form of a brotherhood. If I got Dex with me, just know if I got Dex with me, I got a plan.”
While there are great expectations for Burns in this defense, he’s focused on being the best player he can be and letting things fall into place.
“ I feel like if I do what I have to do on the field, it will come naturally,” he said. “One of my sayings is to keep the main thing the main thing. My main focus is ball, getting better, and helping the team. Everything else will follow right behind it.”