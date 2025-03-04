How Will Giants Answer Their Biggest Question?
As the New York Giants prepare to put their roster revamp plan into action starting next week, the elephant in the room looms larger than any other who will be their starting quarterback next season.
Had the Giants lost just one more game during the season, the answer might have been much easier to solve. A higher draft pick could have positioned them perfectly to select one of the top quarterback prospects.
However, with the third overall pick, which many view as a two-quarterback draft, the situation is anything but straightforward as the teams ahead of them could also use a fresh face under center.
The consensus top two quarterback prospects, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, could be off the board when the Giants are on the clock. This puts General Manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll in an interesting spot.
Will they try to trade up, sacrificing valuable draft capital to secure their quarterback of the future? Or will they explore free agency and trade markets for a veteran signal-caller?
The free agency and the trade market options are intriguing. Matthew Stafford, a seasoned veteran with a Super Bowl ring, could be a stabilizing force under center.
The Giants’ decision might not be as a choice betwene a rookie and a veteran. This raises the possibility that the Giants might adopt a dual approach, drafting a quarterback for the future while signing a veteran to keep the team competitive in the short term.
Such a strategy could allow the Giants to develop a young quarterback at a more measured pace without throwing him into the fire from day one.
It’s a method used successfully by several teams in the past like the Atlanta Falcons did last season by drafting Michael Penix Jr. and signing Cousins in free agency, providing a balance between building for the future and maintaining present-day competitiveness.
Another wrinkle in the Giants’ quarterback situation is the overall perception of this year’s draft class. While Ward and Sanders have star potential, experts do not highly regard the class.
There’s a real risk in betting the team’s future on a mid-tier prospect simply to draft a quarterback. Schoen and Daboll must carefully weigh whether a rookie available at No. 3 is the answer or whether they’re better off trading back and stockpiling picks to address other needs down the roster.
Ultimately, the Giants' path forward at quarterback will shape not just the 2024 season but the long-term direction of the franchise. Whether they roll the dice on a rookie, bring in a veteran, or opt for a combination of both, one thing is sure: there will be a long and thought-out process to the plan to move forward.
With the clock ticking toward free agency and the draft, all eyes are on the Giants' front office. Their decision will define the new era of New York Giants football.