Jackson, McKinney Itching to Help Push Giants into Postseason

The weeks-long, injury-related absences from New York Giants defensive backs Adoree' Jackson and Xavier McKinney might as well have been years-long.

Jackson, who sprained his MCL in Week 11 while returning a punt, and McKinney, who broke his hand during the team's bye week, have come a long way in their respective rehabs. Now each has hope that he will be back in time for a potential postseason run that becomes a reality if the Giants beat the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.

"We’re taking it day by day still," said Jackson, who has been able to practice on a limited basis this week, his first reps since his injury. "Just going out there, doing all the precautions, doing it right by the book and the plan. Not trying to rush it. Every day, every week, it’s getting better."

McKinney, meanwhile, sounded a little more certain about his status.

"I’m telling them I can play, but it’s up to the trainers, the docs," he said. "I know they’re going to make the best choice, but I’m trying to get back out there."

The Giants have missed Jackson, their de factor No. 1 cornerback who typically draws the opponent's top receiver. While he said that he's been getting better every day, he also suggested that he won't fully know if he's where he needs to be until he gets a few live reps.

"I think that the thing with that is just getting those live reps and not rushing into something, but at the same time, doing the right increments to get yourself ready and prepared," he said when asked if he had any trouble running and cutting.

"Whenever I get out there – I’m sprinkled in now – be able to sustain it. I can do it once, twice. But can you do it out there (for) 70 plays in that aspect? Just make sure it’s strong, healthy, stable--be able to keep doing it play after play."

Head coach Brian Daboll hasn't indicated that Jackson will be back in the lineup this weekend when the Giants host the Colts, but if Jackson needs to see how he feels in live reps, certainly, it could make sense to put him on a limited pitch count and see how well he responds.

As for McKinney, his prospects of playing this week are slim, given that his 21-day window opened Thursday.

"Man, I want to get back big time," he said. "The coaches know that, and the trainers know that. They know that I want to get back, and I’m kind of running out of patience here."

McKinney, sporting a splint in Thursday's practice, pointed out that his conditioning hasn't dropped since he was able to run while sidelined. He admitted that he has a little bit of swelling still left in his hand, adding, "It’s got to get used to just the contact part again. You’re still going to get a little swelling here and there, but I think that’s a part of building that scar tissue."

McKinney said the decision to put him in a split instead of a club reflected where he's at in his healing process.

"It’s not bad. " We’re trying to protect it right now because it’s coming back," he said. "I didn’t want everything to be restricted, and they didn’t either because they still wanted me to be able to think, catch the ball, do stuff like that.

"If I had a full cast on, then I would’ve been super limited, but with this, I can pretty much do everything," he added. "The only thing I can’t do is grab anybody. I can still hit and extend, all that. My wrist is free--everything’s pretty much free except for my four fingers."

If the Giants clinch a playoff berth Sunday, it will be interesting to see if they allow both defenders to continue practicing so that each is ready for a full workload when the playoffs start.

According to McKinney, their return for such a high-stakes game would be "big time," adding that both he and Jackson would be ready.

"We’ve been working, just trying to get back out there with our team," he said. "We’ve still been present and been in meetings and doing the little things still, so it’s been good. It’ll be good when we’re both back."

Join the Giants Country Community