Jaxson Dart Starting to Settle into NY Giants Offense
It was only a matter of time and a lot of reps before the game would ultimately slow down for New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Four days into his first NFL training camp, that appears to be happening, as the rookie had his best day of the summer throwing the ball in both planned and random snaps called by the coaches, unofficially finishing 10 of 13 during Sunday’s training camp practice.
“I can feel a difference from the first day to even today,” Dart said after practice. “Just that the game's starting to slow down a little bit, the more that I get comfortable with the plays and the system. I'm just trying to take advantage of the opportunities that come my way. Trying to study late as much as I can.”
The rookie, according to head coach Brian Daboll, has been putting in the work to find that comfort level, which wasn’t there in the first few days of camp. Dart, according to head coach Brian Daboll, has been staying late each day to work on where his prior day’s showing fell short, while also building on what he did well.
“First training camp, some good, some things to improve on, but he's got the right mindset,” Daboll said. “He's here real late. It's good to see him kind of finish a drive two days ago, throwing it where he needs to throw it, keep working with him.”
Dart’s initial days fell short, including holding onto the ball too long and not moving off his first read. He was also guilty of trying to force some balls into tight windows, though this was more of a feeling-out process to determine what throws he might be able to make in games.
He’s also been building up his confidence and his command of the huddle, regardless of which group he’s assigned to work with.
“I felt like it slowed down just a little bit,” he said. “That first day, even a little bit the second day, there were just some plays that I hadn't run before. You're getting mixed in with different groups of guys who you don't have a ton of reps with, so you're just trying to get that timing down with everybody.
“But I feel like today, going into it, I felt confident in the different installs that we had and I felt at the same time the coaches gave me a lot of freedom, so I was able to make some checks that I wanted to and I feel like that just allowed me to play just faster and be able to make quicker decisions.”
Dart has also been forgiving of himself when he makes mistakes, using them as opportunities to learn rather than dwelling on them. And when he does make mistakes, such as when he throws an interception, he goes to the defensive teammate involved to gain perspective on what he did wrong.
“I just really look forward to the next opportunity that I have. I understand that I'm going to make mistakes and that's part of me learning the system, the game speed,” he said.
“I threw a pick, and I was able to go into the locker room and talk to (cornerback) Nic (Jones) about what he saw from a defensive perspective. So those conversations that I'm having are super cool.”
That Dart hasn’t been afraid to make mistakes in practice is significant because it has allowed him to gain a wider feel for the speed of the game and the circumstances, which the coaching staff has created in various ways to help keep the rookie sharp.
“Yeah, I don't want to play like a robot,” he said about being afraid of making a mistake. “When I'm on the field, I'm going to be aggressive in any situation. A statement that, I guess, a quote that we go by in the quarterback room is being aggressive but not reckless.”
With Daboll having left the door open for Dart to potentially win the QB2 job, the rookie said the competitive aspect of that isn’t at the forefront of his mind, as he continues to learn to play the game at this level.
“I'm just trying to execute each play to be quite honest with you,” he said. “I'm not thinking about all the other stuff of what may happen if I play bad this day or I play good this day.
“I just want to go out and execute the play, put the guys in the best situation. I want to make sure that when I'm out there, I'm feeling confident. I am just trying to prepare every day. I don't look at things like that.
“I'm just constantly learning, and I think something that I take pride in is when you make a mistake, try not to make that same mistake again. I understand I'm going to make mistakes, but I'm excited for the next opportunity to try to get better.”
