Jaxson Dart's Successful Debut Leads to Skyrocketing Jersey Sales
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is making headlines and earning jersey sales after winning his first NFL start 21-18 over the Chargers on Sunday.
Dart’s jersey became the highest-selling jersey according to data from Fanatics, the e-commerce partner for the NFL and Giants (h/t New York Post), following the Giants' upset 21-18 win over the Chargers. The surge in Dart’s jersey sales was the largest spike in sales since the Giants traded up in the first round to select him in this year's draft.
The Giants fanbase has embraced Dart following the rookie’s debut performance. He not only led the Giants to their first win of the season but also had multiple highlight-reel plays, most of them as a rusher. Dart completed 13 of 20 attempts for 111 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing 10 times for 54 yards and a score.
Both of Dart’s touchdowns on the day were flashy. His first was a 15-yard rush up the middle, showing off his speed to blaze through the defense and give the Giants a 7-0 lead early on.
His second touchdown--and first NFL touchdown pass--was a Patrick Mahomes-esque shovel pass to tight end Theo Johnson, which gave the Giants a 21-10 lead in the third quarter.
Following Week 4, Dart now has a better-selling jersey than some of the league’s top talents, including all three of his NFC East quarterback counterparts (Cowboys Dak Prescott, Eagles Jalen Hurts, and Commanders Jayden Daniels).
What made Dart popular so quickly
Although Dart’s direct skyrocket to best-selling jersey may be a bit surprising, Giants fans supporting him after the team's first win of the season is not.
After the Giants started the season 0-3 with quarterback Russell Wilson, they opted to make a change at quarterback and go with Dart. The rookie got the win and gave Giants fans hope for the future with instant success in game one.
Between the instant success, flashy plays, and need for a savior following the season-ending knee injury to receiver Malik Nabers, Dart’s spike in jersey sales is a welcome development for a team looking to give its fan base something to cheer about.
The win for Dart is also somewhat unprecedented, as over the last 20 years, he is the only quarterback to win his first career start against a team with a 3-0 or better record.
It’s unknown how long Dart’s jersey will remain among the leaders in sales, but for now, his success gives the Giants fan base a beacon of hope.
