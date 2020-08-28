Kelce? Kittle? Engram? Where Evan Engram Fits Into The Fantasy Tight End Debate

San Francisco's George Kittle and Kansas City's Travis Kelce lead the pack as the best fantasy tight ends heading into the 2020 season. However, Giants' tight end Evan Engram has the potential to be right up there with them in terms of fantasy production--if he can stay healthy.

Sports Illustrated’s Ben Heisler and All49ers editor Grant Cohn recently discussed which tight end between Kittle and Kelce should get drafted first in a recent video feature. Cohn made an interesting point about why Kittle is at a disadvantage.