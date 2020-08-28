SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Kelce? Kittle? Engram? Where Evan Engram Fits Into The Fantasy Tight End Debate

Jackson Thompson

San Francisco's George Kittle and Kansas City's Travis Kelce lead the pack as the best fantasy tight ends heading into the 2020 season. However, Giants' tight end Evan Engram has the potential to be right up there with them in terms of fantasy production--if he can stay healthy.

Sports Illustrated’s Ben Heisler and All49ers editor Grant Cohn recently discussed which tight end between Kittle and Kelce should get drafted first in a recent video feature. Cohn made an interesting point about why Kittle is at a disadvantage.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Big Blue+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

See It! Xavier McKinney Upbeat After Surgery

https://twitter.com/mckinney15__/status/1298978935846236162

Patricia Traina

NYG offensive line

Jcpettor

by

ptraina

NFL COVID-19 Update: Several Positive Tests Come Out of One Lab

Patricia Traina

Ex-Giants WR Bennie Fowler embracing his "ONE SHOT" with Saints

https://www.si.com/nfl/saints/news/bennie-fowler-one-shot-at-saints

Kyle T. Mosley

Giants Sign K Graham Gano; Place WR Cody Core on IR

Patricia Traina

Talk Back! What is the top concern regarding this roster ahead of training camp?

What one area on the Giants still has you the most concerned?

Patricia Traina

by

Bigblue44

Giants Assistant Coaches Tracker

Keep checking back here for reports and confirmations on the Giants new assistant coaching staff under new head coach Joe Judge.

Patricia Traina

by

TJinJersey

Ciants Cut Kicker Chandler Catanzaro

Patricia Traina

Giants Waive WR Cody White

Patricia Traina

COVID-19/Reserve List, NFI and Opt-Out Numbers

Patricia Traina