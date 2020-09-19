Khalil Mack Sees Veteran-like Qualities in Rookie Andrew Thomas

Andrew Thomas is only a rookie, but don't tell Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack that he's in for a walk in the park Sunday when Mack and friends host Thomas and the Giants in the Windy City.

Thomas held his own against a tough Steelers defense Monday Night, and Mack, a five-time Pro Bowler, and three-time All-Pro, who typically lines up over the right tackle but studied Thomas on tape just in case the two go face-to-face was left impressed.