Skip to main content

Mike Kafka Embraces “Special Opportunity” to Call Plays for Giants

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will begin his first NFL season calling plays this Sunday when the Giants visit the Tennessee Titans.

It’s probably every NFL assistant coach’s dream to get a chance to call plays at some point in his or her career.

For New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, that dream is coming true, and it starts this Sunday when the Giants visit the Tennessee Titans to kick off the 2022 NFL season.

It’s a special opportunity. I don’t take that for granted,” said Kafka, a former NFL quarterback who was plucked off the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff by Giants head coach Brian Daboll. “Any opportunity to call plays in the National Football League is an honor. I’m working to put my best foot forward and give our guys the best opportunity to be successful.”

Kafka, who was told during the interview process of Daboll’s desire to have the offensive coordinator call the plays, was given a very lengthy play-calling audition that began with the OTAs. Initially, the setup involved both Kafka and Daboll wearing the headset, the latter being able to listen in to the communication between the first-time offensive coordinator and quarterback Daniel Jones.

“It’s very similar, at least to when I was a player, the approach I took,” Kafka said of calling plays and the mental aspect of preparing for a game when he was an NFL quarterback. “I think as a play caller, it’s a little bit different because you’re the one behind the scenes putting the game plan together. But my approach, my prep, hasn’t changed. It’s continued to ramp up every single day depending on the situation to make sure the guys are prepared.”

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka talk on the field during mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka talk on the field during mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.

As time passed and Kafka became more comfortable in the role, Daboll allowed him to call the plays during the preseason games, something Kafka has done from the press box rather than the field.

Pleased with what he observed from the spring through the summer, Daboll informed Kafka of his desire to continue the play-calling arrangement over the weekend.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs through drills during practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Play
News

Giants Calling All Hands on Deck to Stop Titans RB Derrick Henry

Slowing down Titans running back Derrick Henry will be a major key for the New York Giants in the Week 1 regular-season opener.

By Patricia Traina
Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
Play
News

Giants List Four on Opening Injury Report

Given the rash of injuries experienced by the Giants in training camp, their opening injury report is rather light.

By Patricia Traina
Tennessee titans helmet
Play
Game Day

New York Giants Week 1: First Look at Titans’ Offense

Let's get to know some of the names on the Tennessee Titans offense ahead of the New York Giants' visit to Nashville Sunday.

By Stephen Lebitsch

"I have a lot of confidence in Mike,” Daboll said Monday in confirming the plan. “We'll stay with how we did things in the preseason."

Daboll also said that he’ll serve as a sounding board for Kafka, just as he would for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, but he didn’t want to interfere with their calls while a series is in progress.

Since this will be Kafka’s first time calling plays, he was asked how much he anticipated leaning on Daboll, an experienced play-caller, as he begins this journey.

“Yeah, I think it’s going to be collaborative,” he said. “When you are in the flow of a game, I think everyone has input and ideas. I welcome that. I love that. The best part of building that staff was all the ideas and everyone’s vision of the game. Obviously, I’ve got to have a clear picture of what I’m feeling and seeing out there, but I’m always going to rely on the eyes of my staff and the coaches out there.”

Kafka will also remain open to professional growth, taking into consideration feedback from the other offensive assistant coaches and the players.

“I think you’ve got to be able to adjust to the game,” he said. “I think you’ve got to be able to put our players in a good position to be successful. Find some rhythm on offense and go and execute.”

And take each week one game at a time. 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs through drills during practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Giants Calling All Hands on Deck to Stop Titans RB Derrick Henry

By Patricia Traina
Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
News

Giants List Four on Opening Injury Report

By Patricia Traina
Tennessee titans helmet
Game Day

New York Giants Week 1: First Look at Titans’ Offense

By Stephen Lebitsch
Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
News

Darius Slayton Takes Significant Pay Cut to Remain with Giants

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and head coach Brian Daboll on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Big Blue+

Will Third NFL Head Coach Be the Charm for Giants' QB Daniel Jones?

By Patricia Traina
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Big Blue+

Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Focused on Week 1

By Patricia Traina
Aug 28, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll walks onto the field during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
News

Brian Daboll Shares Thoughts on Adjustment from Play Caller to Head Coach

By Patricia Traina
May 26, 2022: Giants huddle up post practice at team's sixth OTA in  East Rutherford, NJ
Game Day

Takeaways from Giants' First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2022 Season

By Patricia Traina