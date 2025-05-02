Giants Country

New Analysis Projects Giants' Biggest Way-too-early Biggest Draft Need

Giants could have a defensive hole that needs to be filled in 2026.

Alex House

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, having just completed a major roster rebuild, probably aren’t looking too far ahead to 2026.

They don’t need to, as the media has them covered with way too early mock drafts, such as that proposed by Josh Edwards of CBS Sports, who made a particularly for the Giants, highlighting a potential need that could come into play next year.

He slotted third overall in Edwards’s mock draft, and he has the Giants taking Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.

The Giants' schedule is brutal, but if they wind up near the top of the board again, there will likely be big changes. It is also hard to see the organization prioritizing a linebacker that high in the first round if it comes off .

Although Edwards himself acknowledges this, he is enamored with Hill. The selection of a linebacker is not that far-fetched since it’s a position that might demand the Giants' attention next offseason. 

Former fifth-rounder Micah McFadden is entering the final year of his contract. Veteran Bobby Okereke is collecting the last of his guaranteed money this year and will be a free agent after the 2026 campaign.

Therefore, the long-term health of is in some doubt. Could an All-American provide clarity?

"A linebacker is not going to go this early in the draft, but the Giants do not need a quarterback," Edwards said. "Hill has been a personal favorite to watch early in the process. He has great size for the position and is also a great athlete capable of playing in space."

Anthony Hill Jr. could make an impact on the Giants

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 20-year-old Hill has already accomplished a great deal in Austin. He earned Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors in 2023 and ascended further into stardom after Texas moved to the SEC ahead of the 2024-25 season. 

Hill recorded eight sacks, 59 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and one interception in 16 games.

Quarterback Arch Manning is the Longhorns player who will draw most of the headlines in the lead-up to the 2026 NFL Draft, assuming he declares, but the 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive playmaker deserves his due.

Hill helped Texas advance to the College Football Playoff in two straight years and should play a huge role if the program is in the hunt again next season. Regardless of how the Longhorns fare, he will more than likely have the attention of the NFL scouts.

The First-Team All-SEC selection can rush the quarterback and has improved against the run. If he can sharpen his coverage skills, Anthony Hill Jr. will cement himself as the top LB and one of the best prospects in the 2026 class.

Hopefully, the Giants will not have an opportunity to take him in the top 5, but if yet again, they may have to consider at least grabbing this difference-maker.

