New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: DE Jalyn Holmes

Jalyn Holmes reunites with defensive line coach Andre Patterson, his position coach at Minnesota, on the Giants. Can Holmes slip onto the 53-man roster?

Jalyn Holmes logged a very productive four-year college career for the Ohio State Buckeyes, where in 40 games played, he recorded 85 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, 5.0 sacks, four pass breakups, and three forced fumbles. Holmes, who played in two Big Ten Championship games and five bowl games, was a two-time Big Ten all-conference honoree.

His resume was good enough for the Minnesota Vikings to select him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Holmes spent three seasons in Minnesota, where his osition coach was current Giants defensive line coach Andre Patterson.

Holmes played in less than 20 percent of the Vikings defensive snaps in his first two seasons. In his third season, he saw a significant uptick in his snaps, playing in 66 percent of the Vikings defensive snaps (likely due to injuries ahead of him on the depth chart).

Holmes would end his three-year stint with Minnesota, having appeared in 25 games with nine starts and registering 43 tackles, four tackles for a loss, five quarterback hits, and one sack.

He was waived at final cuts before the 2021 season and was scooped up by the Saints. Holmes appeared in eight games with one start, registering 14 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and one pass defended.

What He Brings

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes (90) warms up on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Holmes's college production was largely limited thanks to guys like the Bosa brothers, Tyquan Lewis, and Sam Hubbard being ahead of him on the Buckeyes' depth chart. Ultimately, Holmes earned his first start in his final year of eligibility; before then, he contributed heavily as a rotational defender int he Buckeyes' defensive front.

The 6-foot-5, 283-pounder who was a team captain for the Buckeyes, has spent most of his snaps lining up wide in a 4-3 defense, but he also has some experience playing inside. 

Holmes came out of college with no one true calling card to his name and some concerns about his ability to handle speed. Still, his versatility is not only attractive but is also what likely drew the Giants to him (not to mention a likely endorsement from Patterson).

His Contract

Oct 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass against Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jalyn Holmes (90) during the third quarter at NRG Stadium.

Holmes signed a one-year Veteran Salary Benefit deal worth $1.035 million, which only costs $895,000 against the cap. As he does not have a signing bonus or guaranteed money, he would not cost the Giants anything in dead cap space if he doesn't make the final roster.

Roster Projection/Expectation

Dec 2, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) shares a moment with defensive end Jalyn Holmes (57) during warm ups before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys at Caesars Superdome.

Holmes has plenty of NFL experience to help give him the edge, albeit resulting in modest production. There likely won't be a spot for him on the 53-man roster unless there is a rash of injuries. Still, there could be a place for him on the practice squad, as again, he's familiar with Coach Patterson's way of playing offensive line, which should give him the slightest of advantages over some of the rest of his competition.

 

