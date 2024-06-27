New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: DB Tyler Nubin
When the New York Giants decided to watch Xavier McKinney, their starting safety for the past four seasons, leave for the Green Bay Packers, they knew they would need to address the position this offseason.
They selected Minnesota playmaking safety Tyler Nubin with their second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He has the size, length, and instincts to be a quality safety, but his instincts and versatility give him the potential to be special.
It's one of the reasons why people inside and fans outside of the Giants facility are so excited and optimistic about the future in the secondary.
At 6-2 and 210 pounds, Nubin is built like some of the undersized linebackers in the NFL. As a third-level safety, that length is coveted and was sought after by the Giants.
He would have likely been a first-round draft pick if teams felt more confident in his speed. He is not slow but also not as sudden as other elite-level athletes. His instincts and ability to anticipate made up for that fact in college; it remains to be seen if that will be the case in the NFL.
Conventional wisdom says he will figure it out and make whatever necessary adjustments, as he has throughout his football career.
One of the other knocks on him is that he is not an explosive tackler. This should be a definite thing to watch for as a Giants fan because of the team's tackling woes over the past few seasons. Sometimes, improving as a tackler simply comes down to desire. If he wants to get better at it, he will.
Ultimately, Nubin’s immediate success will likely depend on his versatility and understanding of his roles in the defense. The less he has to think, the more success he will have.
That will allow him to play instinctually, and that has been when he is at his best. The teams in the NFC East have a ton of diverse receiving talents. The Giants' many weapons will test Nubin in training camp.
Hopefully, he passes that test, which will prepare him for the even bigger challenges that will arise when he gets into the regular season and meets up with the elites around the league.
TYLER NUBIN, S
Height: 6-2
Weight: 210 lbs.
Exp: R
School: Minnesota
How Acquired: D2-24
2023 in Review
Nubin spent five seasons at the University of Minnesota and none better than his final year with the Golden Gophers. He started all 12 games in the secondary, and his 53 tackles were tied for second on the team. He also added a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
While his physicality was a plus, he became a legitimate game-changer for the defense. His five interceptions were the best on the team and tied for sixth in the Football Championship Series.
He also had four pass breakups. He collected almost every award there was to garner in 2023. He earned first-team All-Big Ten from the coaches and the Associated Press.
He was also named a first-team All-American by The Sporting News and a second-team All-American by the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, and Walter Camp. He completed four straight seasons as a Big Ten All-Academic team recipient.
Contract/Cap Info
Nubin signed a four-year, $8.17 million contract with a $2.76 million signing bonus and an average annual salary of $2.04 million.
In 2024, Nubin will earn a base salary of $795,000 and a signing bonus of $2.75 million while carrying a cap hit of $1.46 million and a dead cap value of $2.76 million.
2024 Preview
Nubin will come into Giants training camp and be given every opportunity to solidify himself as the starting safety in this defense. You have to imagine that he was taken with the new defense in mind, so his skillset should fit perfectly.
New defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will likely closely watch Nubin as he is a former high school standout. Be prepared to see Nubin patrolling the second and third levels of the defense.
This defense is expected to do less blitzing, as the front four is expected to create more pressure. However, on the occasion that there is a blitz, Nubin is the perfect guy to come down and fill the hole vacated by the blitzer.
Fans should hope to see him step in front of a couple of passes when the quarterback thinks they have a hot read due to a blitzer.