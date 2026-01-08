Giants to Interview Super Bowl-Winning Franchise Legend for Head Coach Position
The Giants will soon be interviewing a familiar face for their head coaching vacancy.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is bringing in former Raiders HC and franchise star Antonio Pierce to interview for the job, with conversations scheduled for Thursday night and Friday.
Pierce was a linebacker in the NFL for nine seasons, five of which he spent in New York (2005-2009). He also won a Super Bowl with Big Blue in 2007-08.
Pierce, 47, served as the interim coach of the Raiders in 2023 before being hired full-time in 2024. The team went 5–4 under his guidance in 2023, but just 4–13 in the subsequent full season.
The Giants are one of eight teams with a head coaching vacancy at the moment. Though the team is allegedly most interested in ex-Ravens coach John Harbaugh, they are also speaking with former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, ex-Falcons coach Raheem Morris and former Packers/Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, among others.
Though the Giants have been abysmal in recent years, the opening should prove one of the more attractive among those available, considering the level of talent. Barring any setbacks, rookie QB Jaxson Dart seems to have cemented himself as the starter of the future, and receiver Malik Nabers is one of the best in the NFL. That's plenty for a coach to work with.