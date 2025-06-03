New York Giants 2025 Training Camp Preview: TE Greg Dulcich
The New York Giants picked up tight end Greg Dulcich off waivers from the Denver Broncos.
Denver drafted Dulcich with the 80th pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. At that time, the Broncos believed they had found their pass-catching option at tight end.
At UCLA, Dulcich put together a two-year stretch that would get many teams believing in his talents. In 18 games, he caught 68 passes for 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He was named a second-team and first-team All-Pac 12 performer in consecutive seasons.
At the combine, he ran a 4.69 40-yard dash, jumped 34 inches in the vertical and 10 feet 2 inches in the broad jump, along with a 7.05 three-cone drill.
Unfortunately for Dulcich, his first two seasons were marred by injuries and a coaching change that may have limited his full potential, souring him to some within and outside the organization.
During his rookie training camp, he suffered a grade two hamstring strain that kept him out of commission until week six, when he was able to make his professional debut.
That season, he had 33 receptions for 464 yards and two touchdowns before missing the final two games of the season due to a similar hamstring injury. The bright side was that he flashed significant potential and backed it up with production.
In 2023, the Broncos hired former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who brought in Adam Trautman, which could have signaled that he had other plans for the position.
Dulcich never had the chance to prove his worth to his new coach. In 2023, he suffered two more hamstring injuries, which kept him out for most of the season.
He was only able to answer the bell for two games, and by 2024, even a strong training camp could not change the perception most had of him. After a few games, he was inactive and then gone.
As a Giant, he would hope to prove that he still has the form that made him a sought-after Day 2 prospect. The tight end room in New York cannot be categorized as strong, although it does have promise.
He needs to showcase a lot of those skills during training camp and, more importantly, make the decision-makers feel like the injury issues he had in the past are ancient history.
Greg Dulcich, TE
Height: 6-4
Weight: 245 lbs.
Exp.: 4 years
School: UCLA
How Acquired: W(DEN)-'24
2024 in Review
The 2024 season was a highly interesting one for Dulcich, marked by numerous changes. He began the season as the starting tight end for the Denver Broncos.
Over the first four games, he made three starts. In the only game he did not start, a week two loss to Pittsburgh. He was targeted eight times but only had three receptions for 16 yards. Over those four games, he also watched his usage decrease from 66.7% of the offensive snaps to 25%.
Dulcich was inactive for eight consecutive weeks as the Broncos opted for a different approach at the position. Luke Kroll, Adam Troutman, and Nate Adkins all brought things to the field that Dulcich was not, according to Broncos head coach Sean Payton.
He was placed on waivers in Week 13 and claimed by the Giants. Over the next five weeks, he received a few offensive snaps and even some special teams snaps, which he had not received in the first four games of the season with Denver.
Contract/Cap Info
Dulcich was claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos, where he originally signed a four-year, $5.25 million contract. That contract included a $1 million signing bonus and an annual salary of $1.31 million.
This coming season, he is scheduled to earn $1.42 million, which is his cap hit.
2025 Preview
It will be an uphill battle for Dulcich to find a home with the Giants this season. The sheer numbers do not support it. They have two tight ends (Daniel Bellinger and Theo Johnson) who they drafted.
Chris Manhertz, another former Bronco, was re-signed this offseason and operated as the primary blocking tight end last year. Thomas Fidone II was drafted in the seventh round of the 2025 draft and has flashed the athleticism to be a pass catcher and the physicality to be a blocker.
Those are four legitimate guys that Dulcich needs to be more impressive than with limited reps and sparse opportunities. It does not look good for his prospects, but he could still look good for others or possibly land on the practice squad if everything else falls through.
